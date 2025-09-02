Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power & Infra Hit 5% Upper Circuit; Sensex Jumps 300 Points, Nifty Tops 24,730

The India stock market opened with gains for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, September 2. Benchmark equity indices opened higher with the Sensex jumping 300 points and the Nifty crossing 24,730, ahead of the 56th GST Council meeting set to begin on September 3, where key reform proposals are expected to be discussed. Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group stocks regained investor attention as Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power hit the 5% upper circuit on Tuesday, August 5th, with Reliance Infra opening at ₹278.95 (up from ₹266.05) and Reliance Power at ₹46.24 (up from ₹44.04) following yesterday’s close.

Reliance Group has two prominent companies under its umbrella, Reliance Infrastructure Limited and Reliance Power Limited, which are debt-free with zero outstanding loans from banks or financial institutions. The group's financial strength is reflected in its net worth and annual turnover, each amounting to Rs 33,000 crore, and market capitalisation around Rs 45,000 crore, with a shareholder base exceeding 4 million. Reliance Infrastructure Limited is active in the energy sector, focusing on power distribution in Delhi and power generation.

The company also has interests in defence manufacturing and plays a key role in infrastructure development through special purpose vehicles (SPVs), including projects like the Mumbai Metro. Reliance Power, a leading power generation company in India with a total installed capacity of 5,305 MW, includes the 4,000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project in Sasan, Madhya Pradesh, currently the largest integrated thermal power plant in the world.

Earlier, the shares of these two companies of Anil Ambani had seen a huge decline in August, especially when the government investigation agency raided the premises of Anil Ambani's associate companies in the case of loan fraud of Rs 17000 crore. ED had also recorded Anil Ambani's statement in this case.After facing years of financial turmoil and operational setbacks, some of the Anil Ambani-led group companies are showing signs of recovery. FY25 has been a positive quarter for companies like Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, supported by key strategic initiatives and a focus on high-growth sectors. Once formidable, Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, and much of the media empire have been reduced to financial wreckage. Yet, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure — the few prized assets still standing — are now spearheading Anil Ambani's push for a revival.