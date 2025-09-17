Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power & Infra Shares Soar a Day After ADAG Group Stocks Hits 5% Upper Circuit

Shares of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure jumped 1% and 3% percent in todays trading session after ADAG group hit 5% upper circuit yesterday. Both companies returned to profitability in the June quarter. Reliance Power reported a Rs 44.68 crore profit, reversing a Rs 97.85 crore loss a year earlier, though revenue declined 5.3% to Rs 1,885.58 crore. Reliance Infra earned Rs 59.84 crore versus a Rs 233.74 crore loss last year, but sales slid nearly 18% to Rs 5,907.82 crore. “Reliance Infrastructure has corrected sharply but showed signs of repair in Q1 FY26,

Reliance Power last week announced it had secured a 500 MW/1000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System contract from the Solar Energy Corporation of India, marking its entry into renewable storage. The project, to be delivered at SECI’s Fatehgarh substation in Rajasthan, is slated for commissioning within 24 months.Separately, Reliance Infra in mid-August bagged a 390 MW solar power plus 780 MWh battery storage project from NHPC, underscoring its tilt toward clean energy.

Shares of Reliance Power hit its 52-week high at Rs 76.49 on June 11, 2025 but the stock has plunged nearly 35 per cent from those levels in a little more than 2 months period. However, the stock had surged 675 per cent in the last two years and 2,400 per cent in the last five years. Anil Ambani-backed Reliance Power has seen its promoters raise their stake to 24.98 per cent from 23.26 per cent in the previous quarter. The company's promoters held 23.24 per cent in the same period last year. More than 43.18 lakh retail investors held 114.66 crore equity shares, or 48.46 per cent stake, in Reliance Power as of June 30, 2025.

But it's not all smooth sailing: Anil Ambani faces allegations from the Enforcement Directorate of defrauding SBI for over ₹2,900 crore—a charge he firmly denies, saying he has been "selectively singled out" over matters dating back more than a decade, when he served as a non-executive director at Reliance Communications. Some banks have also tagged loans from another group company as "fraud," adding to the scrutiny around his businesses.