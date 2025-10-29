Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Jumps 6%, Reliance Infra Gains 3% on Positive Market Sentiment

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power share price has zoomed 6% in a single day and is presently trading at Rs 46.66 amid positve market sentiment. Over the last one year, Reliance Power has moved up from Rs 41.5 to Rs 46.3, registering a gain of Rs 4.9 (up 11.8%).Reliance Power net profit grew 145.5% YoY to Rs 447 million for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to a loss of Rs 983 million a year ago. Net sales declined 5.4% to Rs 18,856 million during the period as against Rs 19,922 million in April-June 2024.For the year ended March 2025, Reliance Power reported 231.5% increase in net profit to Rs 29,474 million compared to net loss of Rs 22,422 million during FY24. Revenue of the company fell 3.9% to Rs 75,829 million during FY25.The current Price to earnings ratio of Reliance Power, based on rolling 12 month earnings, stands at 6.2.

Meanwhile, Reliance Infrastructure, which has been experiencing notable selling pressure, with the stock declining significantly over various time frames witnessed a 3 percent surge and is currently trading at 221.40 against the previous close of 214. . The stock has experienced consecutive losses over the past three days, resulting in a total decline of 6.96%. Over the last month, the stock has seen a substantial decline of 13.54%, contrasting sharply with the Sensex's gain of 4.90%. The three-month performance reveals a staggering drop of 34.40% for Reliance Infrastructure compared to the Sensex's increase of 4.30%. Reliance Infrastructure, an Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Company, is an infrastructure company that develops projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) across sectors, including power, roads, metro rail, airports, and defence.

The company also turned profitable with a profit of ₹598 million (Before other comprehensive income), compared to a loss of ₹2.3 billion in the same quarter a year ago. This profitability was led by the power business too, with profit before interest, tax, share in associates, joint venture, and non-controlling interest surging 31.5% to ₹10.4 billion.While the recent gains in stock prices of ADAG-led companies such as Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure reflect positive developments, there is still significant volatility and uncertainty. These companies are attempting to diversify and strengthen their portfolios in defence, renewable energy, and infrastructure, but challenges remain, particularly in terms of maintaining steady revenue growth and overcoming financial setbacks.