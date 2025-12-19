Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power, Reliance Infra Shares Shine as Stock Hits Upper Circuit for Fifth Straight Day

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power has kept its momentum on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the NSE for the fourth consecutive day on Friday. The ADA Group stocks continued to attract strong investor interest, delivering an impressive performance extending their recent rally, even as broader markets remained mixed.

Reliance Infrastructure witnessed robust buying interest during the session, hitting its upper circuit limit of 5%. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹173.20, which also marked the upper price band for the day, and closed near the peak at ₹173.00, registering a 4.87% gain over its previous close. With this move, the stock has now posted six consecutive sessions of gains, delivering a cumulative return of 32.92%, reflecting strong positive sentiment and heightened trading activity.

While the recent rally has been rewarding in the short term, the stock’s long-term performance remains weak. Reliance Infrastructure has declined about 8% in the last one month, nearly 58% over the past six months, and more than 40% over the last one year. Reliance Power also extended its upward trajectory, marking its fourth straight day of gains. Over this period, the stock has delivered a cumulative return of 11.53%. On Thursday, it opened at ₹38.00, touched an intraday high of ₹38.65, The stock last traded around ₹38.55, up 2% for the day. Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.37% in last one month.

The renewed buying interest follows recent legal developments related to a CBI case. A few days ago, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against Anil Ambani’s son Jai Anmol Ambani, alleging financial irregularities that reportedly caused losses of several hundred crore rupees to Union Bank of India. This development had earlier triggered a sharp sell-off in Reliance Group stocks. However, sentiment improved after the Delhi High Court issued a notice to Union Bank, questioning whether a proper show-cause notice was served before classifying Anmol Ambani’s loan account as “fraud.” Following this legal relief, ADA GROUP stocks witnessed a strong rebound.