Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power, Reliance Infra Shares Surge Despite Legal Troubles as Stock Hits Upper Circuit

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power and Reliance Infra are experiencing a significant resurgence with stock prices soaring in the last few trading sessions. Reliance Infra hit a 5% upper circuit and is currently trading at Rs. 149.65 against the previous close of 142.35. Meanwhile, Reliance Power witnessed a 2% rally with the stock price currently trading at Rs. 34.93 against the last close of 34.35. Reliance Infrastructure has delivered a stunning 105% return in the past year. The stock has been on a roll, not just due to courtroom wins but also from strategic defence contracts. Ambani’s Reliance Infra recently became the first private Indian firm to independently manage a full-scale aircraft upgrade programme, a project worth Rs 5,000 crore over the next 7–10 years. This marks a significant shift into high-value defence and aerospace territory, signalling long-term revenue visibility.

Meanwhile, Reliance Power (RPower) has not lagged behind. The stock has given multi-bagger returns to its investors. The sharp turnaround is reviving hopes of a long-shot comeback for the beleaguered Reliance Group. Additionally, the company's financial performance has significantly improved. Reliance Power reported a net profit of Rs 87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, supported by an increase in revenues.The company saw its total income growing to ₹2,067 crore during the quarter, up from ₹1,963 crore in the year ago period.In FY25, the company reported a net profit of ₹2,948 crore, compared to a loss of ₹2,068 crore in the previous fiscal year. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations stood at ₹7,583 crore, down 3% YoY. Moreover, the company has consistently reduced its debt.Reliance Infrastructure has made significant progress by diversifying into the defence sector.

While the recent gains in stock prices of ADAG-led companies such as Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure reflect positive developments, there is still significant volatility and uncertainty. These companies are attempting to diversify and strengthen their portfolios in defence, renewable energy, and infrastructure, but challenges remain, particularly in terms of maintaining steady revenue growth and overcoming financial setbacks. The stocks also faced decline after fresh legal developments emerged. The companies have been involved in ongoing investigations.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case related to alleged financial irregularities involving Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance. Reliance Home Finance alleged fraud of ₹228 crore based on a complaint by Union Bank of India. Reliance Commercial Finance alleged fraud of ₹57.47 crore on a complaint by Bank of Maharashtra. However, Reliance ADA Group has firmly rejected allegations. Anil Ambani, 66, has been summoned by the ED on August 5 for questioning regarding a money laundering case linked to alleged bank loan fraud of his group of companies.The Group added that Anil Ambani has stepped away from Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power, not having served on their boards for more than 3 and a half years. This further underscores the company's claim that it is not connected to the actions or management of Reliance Communications. The spokesperson confirmed that the ED's actions would not materially impact the functioning or future of Reliance Infrastructure or Reliance Power. Both companies continue to run operations as usual, focusing on growth and stakeholder commitments. These firms are not involved in or affected by the insolvency proceedings of Reliance Communications.