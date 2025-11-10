Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Shares Jumps More than 5% Ahead of Q2 Results 2025

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power shares jumped more than 5% on Monday amid heavy buying momentum. The ADAG stock rallied as much as 7% to ₹42 apiece. The stock which has been going downhill announced the date of its board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26. Vodafone Idea Q2 results will be declared on Monday, 10 November 2025. Investors will be watching the announcement closely as Anil Ambani and his group companies are facing scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a money-laundering case.

Reliance Group has two prominent companies under its umbrella – Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power are debt-free with zero outstanding loans from banks or financial institutions. Over the last three months, the combined market capitalisation of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power declined by over ₹15,000 crore, driven by rumour-mongering, speculative trading, and orchestrated misinformation. In the first quarter, Reliance Power on reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.68 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025, a turnaround from a loss of Rs 97.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The revenue from operations fell 5.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,885.58 crore, down from Rs 1,992.23 crore in the first quarter of FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue declined 4.7% from Rs 1,978.01 crore reported in the March 2025 quarter.

On Saturday, Reliance Power clarified that Amar Nath Datta, recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has no links with the company. The company further reassured investors and stakeholders, stating that Datta’s arrest has not affected its business operations, financial performance, or employees. “We have learnt from press release dated Nov. 07, 2025 issued by ED that one Mr. Amar Nath Dutta has been arrested in the matter of fake bank guarantee. Reliance Power Ltd. wishes to clarify that Mr. Amar Nath Dutta is no way connected with the Company and the same has no impact on the Company and its business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders,” the filing read. Datta was taken into custody on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with a special court sending him to four days of ED custody. Alongside Datta, former Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal and Partha Sarathi Biswal, MD of Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink, were also arrested as part of the ongoing probe.

The case revolves around a Rs 68.2 crore bank guarantee submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, which was found to be “fake”. The company, formerly known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited, emphasized that the incident does not impact its current business or financial standing.