Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Shares Rise 4% After 8% Crash: Stock Down 43% in Six Months

Anil Ambani–led Reliance Power shares rebounded in Tuesday’s session, rising nearly 4% to trade around ₹36.65 on the NSE, a day after the stock had slumped over 8% amid heightened investor concerns following the suspension of Reliance Infrastructure from trading. The recovery suggests buying interest at lower levels, even as overall sentiment around Anil Ambani group stocks remains cautious. Despite the bounce, the stock has declined nearly 43% over the past six months.

Over the last one month, Reliance Power has lost 3.58%, compared with a 3.11% fall in the BSE Utilities index and a marginal 0.1% decline in the Sensex. On the BSE, about 7.01 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, significantly lower than the average daily volume of 65.12 lakh shares over the past month. The stock had touched a record high of ₹76.49 on June 11, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹31.30 on March 3, 2025. From a technical standpoint, analysts suggest that ₹30 continues to act as a key support level for the stock, while near-term resistance is seen in the ₹36–40 zone. The counter has remained volatile in recent weeks, driven by both market sentiment and company-specific developments.

Reliance Power has also been in focus due to a series of strategic and operational developments. Through its subsidiary Reliance NU Suntech, the company signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India for a 930 MW solar power project integrated with a 465 MW/1,860 MWh battery energy storage system, the largest of its kind in Asia. The project entails an investment of around ₹10,000 crore over the next two years.

On the financial front, the company reported a net profit of ₹87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, supported by higher revenues. Total income during the quarter rose to ₹2,067 crore from ₹1,963 crore in the year-ago period. The board has also approved seeking an enabling resolution from shareholders to raise up to $600 million through foreign currency convertible bonds to fund future growth.

Meanwhile, Reliance Power recently issued a clarification on the provisional attachment of assets worth ₹10,117 crore by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The company stated that ₹8,078 crore of the attached assets pertain to Reliance Communications Limited, which has not been part of the Reliance Group since 2019 and is currently undergoing the corporate insolvency resolution process under the supervision of the National Company Law Tribunal and its committee of creditors led by State Bank of India. Reliance Power подчеркed that its operations continue as usual and reiterated its commitment to growth, operational excellence and value creation for its more than 43 lakh shareholders. The company also clarified that Anil D. Ambani has not been on the board of Reliance Power for over three and a half years.