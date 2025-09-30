Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power Shares Surge After ₹100 Crore Deal With Biotruster, as Nifty and Sensex Remain Flat

The Indian markets have been on a downward trend after the US imposed new tariffs and raised H-1B visa fees. Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 20 points or 0.08% lower at 24,635, while the BSE Sensex fell 62 points or 0.08% to close at 80,365. Today, the indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading on a flat note At 11:00 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading at 80,346.67 levels, down 18 points or 0.02 per cent, while the Nifty50 was trading at 24,652.75 levels, up 17.85 points or 0.07 per cent. In the broader market, Nifty SmallCap 100 and MidCap 100 indices were up 0.25 per cent each.

However, shares of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Power zoomed again after the ADAG group stock r rose nearly 3% on Monday. The stock snapped a four day losing streak after Anil Ambani-led firm said it has inked a share purchase agreement to sell its entire equity stake in five Indonesian step-down subsidiaries for a consideration of $12 mn approximately (100 crore). The agreement involves the sale of PT Avaneesh Coal Resources, PT Heramba Coal Resources, PT Sumukha Coal Services, PT Brayan Bintang Tiga Energi, and PT Sriwijaya Bintang Tiga Energi. Reliance Power stated that these Indonesian subsidiaries did not generate any revenue in the previous financial year (2024-25). Their total assets represented only 0.53% of Reliance Power's consolidated net worth of Rs 16,909 lakh. This means that these companies were not significant to Reliance Power.The company clarified that the buyer, Biotruster (Singapore) Private Limited, has no connection to Reliance Power's promoter group. This deal is not a related party transaction. Additionally, this deal is not part of a plan for a down payment or arrangement under Regulation 37A of SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR).

Aside from that, Reliance Power clarified on 19 September 2025 that the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) chargesheets against Reliance Commercial Finance (RCFL), Reliance Home Finance (RHFL), and group chairman Anil Ambani will have no impact on their business operations.“There is no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders of Reliance Power due to the recent action by CBI on RCFL, RHFL and Anil Ambani,” the companies said in separate BSE filings.The development occurred after the CBI filed chargesheets claiming fraudulent transactions involving Anil Ambani’s group firms (RCFL and RHFL), Yes Bank, and entities belonging to the family of former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor. The agency claimed that the bank lost Rs 2,796 crore due to the transactions. Reliance Power, however, contended that the transactions referenced by the CBI are “over 10 years old” and that both RCFL and RHFL “have been fully resolved with a change in management pursuant to Supreme Court judgments in 2022 and 2023, through separate lender-driven processes led by Bank of Baroda under an intercreditor arrangement in line with RBI regulations.”