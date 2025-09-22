Anil Ambani's Stocks Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure Continue to Surge as Overall Market Tumbles

Anil Ambani’s companies, Reliance Power Ltd (RPOWER) and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RELINFRA), are bucking the trend of a falling stock market. Despite broader market losses, Reliance Power rose by 1.21%, trading at ₹48.62 per share, while Reliance Infrastructure gained 3.68%, reaching ₹267.50 per share. The development comes after Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power on Friday clarified that the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) chargesheets against Reliance Commercial Finance (RCFL), Reliance Home Finance (RHFL), and group chairman Anil Ambani will not affect their business operations.

“There is no impact on the business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders of Reliance Infrastructure [and Reliance Power] due to the recent action by CBI on RCFL, RHFL and Anil Ambani,” the companies said in seperate BSE filings. The CBI on Thursday filed chargesheets alleging fraudulent transactions between Anil Ambani’s group companies (RCFL and RHFL), Yes Bank, and companies linked to the family of former Yes Bank chief Rana Kapoor. The agency alleged the transactions caused a loss of ₹2,796 crore to the bank. Reliance Infra and Reliance Power, however, claimed that the transactions cited by the CBI are “over 10 years old” and that both RCFL and RHFL “have been fully resolved with a change in management pursuant to Supreme Court judgments in 2022 and 2023, through separate lender-driven processes led by Bank of Baroda under an inter-creditor arrangement in line with RBI regulations.” The companies noted that Anil Ambani “has never been on the boards” of RCFL or RHFL and has not been on Reliance Infrastructure’s or Relaince Power's board for more than three and a half years.

Both the companies said that they are separate and independent listed entities and these actions have no bearing on thier day-to-day management, governance or financial stability. The Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) has seen a resurgence in its stock performance across several key companies, driven by strategic shifts and sector-specific growth. In 2025, companies like Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure.After facing years of financial turmoil and operational setbacks, some of the Anil Ambani-led group companies are showing signs of recovery. FY25 has been a positive quarter for companies like Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, supported by key strategic initiatives and a focus on high-growth sectors.In FY25, Reliance Power's debt-to-equity ratio has improved significantly to 0.93 from 1.62 in FY24. Also, the company has secured multiple orders. Most recent developments include a 350 MW solar power project, for which its subsidiary Reliance NU Energies received a Letter of Award (LOA) on May 28, 2025.

Reliance Infrastructure has made significant progress by diversifying into the defence sector. Recently, the company expanded its partnership with Germany’s Diehl Defence, focusing on supplying guided munitions and terminally guided munition systems for India’s armed forces. The company aims to focus on aircraft upgrade programmes and is eying an opportunity of ₹5,000 crore over the next seven to ten years. Recently, the company upgraded 55 Dornier-228 aircraft under a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, in collaboration with US-based avionics firm Genesys. While the recent gains in stock prices of ADAG-led companies such as Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure reflect positive developments, there is still significant volatility and uncertainty. These companies are attempting to diversify and strengthen their portfolios in defence, renewable energy, and infrastructure, but challenges remain, particularly in terms of maintaining steady revenue growth and overcoming financial setbacks.