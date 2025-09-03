Anil Ambani’s Stocks Surge Again; Reliance Power Rises 3%, Infra Up 4% as ADAG Shares Continue to Shine

Shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure hit 3% and 4% on Wednesday, extending gains after Anil Ambani’s linked stocks hit 5% upper circuit yesterday. Both stocks have been in action lately, amid company-specific developments and news around promoter Anil Ambani.Reliance Power shares have seen a sharp rally buoyed by positive developments in its renewable energy business. The company recently announced the incorporation of GDL – Reliance Solar Pte Ltd (GRSPL), a new associate company under a joint venture structure in Bhutan. The joint venture, set up in Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan, is a 50:50 partnership between Green Digital Private Ltd, a state-owned enterprise of the Royal Government of Bhutan, and Reliance Enterprises Private Ltd (REPL).With this addition, Reliance Power’s combined clean energy pipeline now stands at over 3 GW of solar DC capacity and 3.5 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity, consolidating its position as India’s largest integrated solar + BESS player.

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (NSE: RLINFRA, BSE: 500390) rose close to 4% to reach the upper circuit of 293 on Wednesday. This comes after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, sanctioned its merger with its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Velocity Limited. The order, issued on 1 September 2025 under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, simplifies the group structure by retiring the equity capital of the subsidiary without issuing new shares.The merger is intended to streamline operations, lower compliance costs, and improve corporate effectiveness. All of Reliance Velocity’s assets, liabilities, and employees will now be owned by Reliance Infrastructure and the subsidiary will be wound up and dissolved. The effective regulatory compliance date was brought forward from a previously proposed date of 31 March 2025 to the merger approval date.

The company has given a 15.8% over the past year, outperforming the broader market, but declined by nearly 32% over the past month. Reliance Infrastructure, signed a major Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Germany-based Diehl Defence to locally produce advanced precision-guided ammunition systems for the Indian armed forces. The agreement will lead to the manufacturing of the Vulcano 155 mm Terminally Guided Munition (TGM) system in India.