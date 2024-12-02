Anil Kapoor Partners with Vasant Masala to Celebrate Family Bonds and Authentic Flavors

New Delhi [India], December 2: In a bold move to deepen its emotional connection with consumers, Vasant Masala, a trusted name in the spices industry for over 54 years, has announced Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor as its new brand ambassador.

Vasant Masala has launched a new tagline, “Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha,” which beautifully encapsulates Vasant Masala's mission to elevate the flavours of every dish, promoting love and togetherness within households.

An exciting collaboration will feature Anil Kapoor’s appearance, alongside his brother Sanjay Kapoor, for the first time on-screen with the brand's latest TVC. Their sibling dynamic embodies Vasant Masala's message that love is not just a feeling but a shared experience that strengthens family bonds and traditions.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Anil Kapoor said, “I am delighted to be part of this new chapter in Vasant Masala's journey. This initiative is more than just promoting a product; it's a celebration of love, family, and cherished bonds. The brand embodies uncompromising quality, and I fully trust its commitment to delivering the best.” His endorsement not only adds star power but also aligns seamlessly with the brand's values of authenticity and excellence.

Vasant Masala, a leader in high-quality spices, has established a strong presence across India, particularly in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, where it delights millions of families with its flavorful offerings. The brand is taking a significant step forward by introducing Anil Kapoor as its new brand ambassador, coinciding with the launch of a modernised logo, a fresh tagline, and an overall revitalised brand identity. This strategic move aims to enhance Vasant Masala's appeal in a competitive market, aligning closely with evolving customer tastes and preferences.

Chandrakant Bhandari, the CMD of Vasant Masala, elaborated on the significance of Anil Kapoor's association with the brand, stating, “For decades, delivering purity to Indian households has been the cornerstone of Vasant Masala. With our new tagline, ‘Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha,' we are enriching our foundation and strengthening bonds that extend beyond mere taste to touch the heart. Anil Kapoor's involvement perfectly blends tradition with modernity, creating a universal appeal that resonates across generations.”

Vasant Masala has established itself as a globally recognized brand, offering a diverse range of products that includes blended spices, Hing, basic spices, whole spices, and powdered spices. “For the past five decades, this trusted name has consistently provided consumers with the finest spices, making it a top choice among homemakers. With a diverse products range, unwavering commitment to quality and unmatched flavor and health benefits have solidified Vasant Masala's reputation as a staple in kitchens around the world, exports reaching customers across five continents,” – the team stated.

“This new chapter for Vasant Masala aims not only to enhance culinary experiences but also to foster love and unity through the joy of cooking. By engaging a beloved figure like Anil Kapoor, the brand seeks to inspire families to come together in the kitchen, reinforcing the idea that cooking is not just a task but a shared experience that brings people closer. As Vasant Masala continues to evolve, it remains dedicated to enriching the lives of its customers, ensuring that each spice blend contributes to memorable family moments.” – team concludes.

