Anil Rajbanshi Appointed as Vice-Chairman of MATEXIL

Rajbanshi is currently serving as President of M/s. Reliance Industries Limited, a position he has held since 2004. Earlier in his career, he was associated with the Birla Group from 1975 to 1977. His extensive involvement in the Indian man-made fibre textile industry and his association with the National Committees on Textiles of both CII and FICCI reflect his commitment to the sector. He has also served as a member of the Textiles Committee.

“Man-made Fibre Textiles is the future, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of this sector,” Rajbanshi stated.

Commenting on his appointment, Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman of MATEXIL, said, “Shri Anil Rajbanshi possesses in-depth knowledge of the Man-Made Fibre Textiles sector, and his vast experience will undoubtedly strengthen the functioning and initiatives of the Council.”

www.matexil.org

