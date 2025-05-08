Anil Rajbanshi Appointed as Vice-Chairman of MATEXIL

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 8: Anil Rajbanshi has been appointed as the new Vice-Chairman of MATEXIL (Man-Made and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council). MATEXIL is a leading Export Promotion Council dedicated to enhancing exports of Man-Made Fibre Textiles, including fibre, yarn, fabrics, made-ups (including home textiles), and Technical Textiles.

Rajbanshi is currently serving as President of M/s. Reliance Industries Limited, a position he has held since 2004. Earlier in his career, he was associated with the Birla Group from 1975 to 1977. His extensive involvement in the Indian man-made fibre textile industry and his association with the National Committees on Textiles of both CII and FICCI reflect his commitment to the sector. He has also served as a member of the Textiles Committee.

"Man-made Fibre Textiles is the future, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of this sector," Rajbanshi stated.

Commenting on his appointment, Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman of MATEXIL, said,"Shri Anil Rajbanshi possesses in-depth knowledge of the Man-Made Fibre Textiles sector, and his vast experience will undoubtedly strengthen the functioning and initiatives of the Council."

www.matexil.org

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor