"Anita Dobhal" Wins "Women Achiever of the Year Award" for Branding, Strategy & Positioning

New Delhi [India], September 29: NAREDCO MAHI in collaboration with Women Who Lead National Award & Consortium (WWLNAC) presented the prestigious "Women Achievers of the Year Award" to Anita Dobhal, Marketing Head of ECE ELEVATORS - BIRLA GROUP under the category of Branding, Strategy and Positioning.

The award was presented by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandan, Co-Founder & Chairman of the Hiranandani Group.

Commenting on her achievement, Anita Dobhal, Marketing Head, ECE ELEVATORS -BIRLA GROUP said, "This award is a bold declaration that women are not just part of India's growth story, they are leading it. This platform is about power, purpose, and progress. It recognizes women who are breaking barriers, shaping industries and transforming lives. By celebrating their achievements, we are igniting a nationwide movement of inspiration, action and unstoppable leadership."

She further added, "I am deeply honoured to receive this Women Achievers Award under Branding, Strategy and Positioning category. Thank you NAREDCO MAHI for starting this movement for empowering women in leadership roles. My special thanks to Mrs. Smita Patil, President NAREDCO MAHI, Mrs. Radhika Sudhir, Founder, Women Who Lead National Award & Consortium, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman NAREDCO and Mr. Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO for honouring the stage and facilitating the incredible recognition."

https://www.linkedin.com/in/anita-dobhal-56327199?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=android_app

