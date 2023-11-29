AnitaB.org India Names Shreya Krishnan as Managing Director to Spearhead Strategic Growth and Drive Impact in the Region

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 29: AnitaB.org, the leading global nonprofit organization committed to promoting diversity, inclusivity, equality, and belonging in the technology sector, announced the appointment of Shreya Krishnan as Managing Director of India Operations starting in November. Shreya will lead the initiatives of strategic growth and drive programs across corporations and communities.

With a focus on building awareness via the organization's vision and mission, the direction is to lead efforts and programs to support women and non-binary technologists throughout the course of their careers.

Krishnan brings over 17 years of experience across Marketing, Communications, DEI, CSR, Social Impact, and Training, working with large organizations, start-ups, and NGOs. She has been a part of advisory boards across industries and specializes in equitable growth and strategy. Previously, she was EVP and Head of Marketing and Communications at Aon, India. She is also a Neuro Linguistic Programming practitioner and Master Gestalt Therapist. This former Corporate Diva and Mrs. India Universe 2017 also work in the spaces of activism, dance, theatre, poetry, blogging, sustainability evangelism, modelling, and acting. She considers herself an Earth Warrior and is an Event, Anchor and Host.

She recently co-authored the book Words Matter - The Language that Girls Need to Speak. The book is a compilation of forty words that help the reader to choose their vocabulary in a way that allows them to redefine how human beings are treated. "There is deep impact and merit in working with young and impressionable minds across women and non-binary communities, and this is the impetus that drives my passion to work with strengthening programs for the youth," said Krishnan.

Under Krishnan's leadership, AnitaB.org India will strive to further the mission of creating a more inclusive, equitable future by creating avenues and managing projects, programs, and initiatives to drive the ecosystem. This plan includes reinstating Grace Hopper Celebration India (GHCI); expanding the event landscape for the community and partnering corporate organizations; expanding the India Community as well as the access to the vibrant and supportive AnitaB.org global community; investing and growing corporate partnerships; creating up a strong Advisory Services; and working towards better access to education and leadership growth for women and non-binary communities in STEM roles in the country.

"Some may know or remember Shreya from hosting the Live Desk at GHC in the United States for the past two years," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org "It is that experience and much more that has us excited about her leadership, vision, and commitment to reinstating GHCI and joining our global team. I'm looking forward to the incredible impact this organization can make in India with Shreya at the helm."

"AnitaB.org has been a driving force for change in the tech industry for the past 25 years. With all of the promise that India holds, I'm excited to be a part of this and explore ways in which we can bring impactful growth for the community here and find ways to advance our mission," added Krishnan. "I can't wait to get to know the community and work with everyone to make this happen together."

