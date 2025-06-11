Ankit Khandelwal: The Relentless Visionary Behind Scalable Impact

New Delhi [India], June 11: In the often noisy world of entrepreneurship, Ankit Khandelwal brings a refreshing mix of clarity, execution, and purpose. A founder, media producer, and tech strategist, Ankit's journey over the past decade is marked by quiet hustle and meaningful outcomes across healthcare, education, media, and technology.

His story didn't begin with buzzwords—it started with action. From his early venture, Top10 Reviews, to his learning curve with Edumap, Ankit embraced every success and stumble with an eye on the bigger picture: building systems that solve real problems.

Today, as the founder of WaterMarc Technologies (established in 2012 after completing his Master's in Information Systems in the U.S.), Ankit leads a multi-domain innovation company focused on scalable impact.

The WaterMarc Vision

Under the WaterMarc umbrella:

WaterMarc HealthTech: Digital health solutions like

Digital Doctor was designed before telemedicine became a trend.

WaterMarc Cloud: Tailored digital infrastructure for creators, SMBs, and healthcare professionals.

WaterMarc One: A digital lab for building smart, scalable tech products.

WIX Production: A creative agency studio and certified WIX Partner, powering brands through design and storytelling.

Each vertical reflects Ankit's philosophy: combine tech, media, and values to amplify impact.

Media Meets Mission

During the pandemic, Ankit co-founded and led IBMTV, producing 100+ global shows across 50+ countries. His flagship production, Swiss Impact with Banerjis, became one of the longest-running sustainability talk shows in the world.

This media vision continues with ONDGO Studio, a full-suite content and live-streaming platform built for creators, change-makers, and brands.

Fuelled by Coffee, Built on Conversations

Ankit doesn't rely on formal boardrooms. Instead, he builds over conversations—often in coffee shops, airports, and late-night calls. His upcoming project, World Brew Network, captures this very ethos: coffee-driven storytelling rooted in global connection.

Industries That Matter

Ankit Khandelwal's work is deeply rooted in sectors that create lasting social impact. His core interests—education, healthcare, sports, and travel—reflect a commitment to building meaningful solutions where they're needed most. Whether it's enhancing digital health access through platforms like Digital Doctor, promoting early childhood learning via University of Toys, supporting grassroots sports, or designing tech-powered travel experiences, Ankit blends innovation with empathy. Each initiative is backed by smart technology, storytelling, and a strong sense of purpose, ensuring real-world impact, not just digital traction.

These domains, backed by media and business intelligence, drive most of his ventures. He's worked with Fortune 500 firms, doctors, artists, and even government bodies, often blending entrepreneurship with community-driven causes— from cancer awareness to play-based education.

“I'm building ecosystems that last—ideas that are backed by execution, powered by people, and built with values,” says Ankit Khandelwal. “If you're passionate about creating something meaningful in education, healthcare, sports, or tech—let's build it together.”

Because when the right minds connect, real change isn't just possible—it's inevitable.

People Over Everything

More than the ventures, it's the people that drive Ankit. He's always open to collaborating with learners, doers, and thinkers who share his intent to build meaningful, scalable products. make them real,” he say

Let's Build Together

Ankit Khandelwal isn't just an entrepreneur—he's a systems thinker shaping ideas into impact. As he continues building and scaling ventures, his mission remains the same: build what matters, with those who care.

Join the Journey

If you're a changemaker, dreamer, or doer ready to collaborate on high-impact ideas—Ankit wants to hear from you.

Learn more at www.watermarc.ai

