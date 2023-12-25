Ankit Saini’s Export Odyssey: A Testament to Being Exporter Community’s Support

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 25: Ankit Saini, a manufacturer and exporter from Rohtak in Haryana, has transformed his life and business trajectory, achieving significant success in the export industry since becoming a part of Being Exporter, a leading platform for export assistance founded by Bhagirath Goswami.

Ankit, who has been in the manufacturing business for seven years, faced severe financial instability and challenges due to persistent payment delays from domestic customers. His journey was marked by financial challenges, pushing him to seek a change. The turning point came when Ankit's wife booked a spot for him at a workshop organized by Being Exporter.

Initially hesitant, Ankit attended the workshop at his wife's insistence and discovered a community that shared his goals and ambitions. He was aware of the immense opportunities in the export business, but he had never thought that he could achieve success in the industry. Being Exporter's workshop and mentorship program provided Ankit the clarity he needed and empowered him to set and achieve larger goals.

Ankit's journey in the field of exports began with a shift in mindset. Despite initial challenges and disappointments, his first shipment was sent within 15 days of attending Being Exporter's boot camp. The financial concerns that once held him back dissipated as Ankit embraced the safety of exports with advance payments. The support of the Being Exporter community, through boot camps and continuous empowerment, enabled Ankit to steadily increase the size and number of shipments.

“Becoming a part of the Being Exporter community has changed my life. The community has been my constant support. The financial concerns that haunted me earlier are now a thing of the past. With the support and guidance of Being Exporter, we have grown from small consignments of a few lakhs to handling single orders worth Rs. 2.5 crore,” says Ankit.

The success has not only transformed his business but has also opened new avenues for growth. From just 7 employees when he participated in the first workshop, his team has now grown to 60. Ankit is also actively contributing to women's empowerment by investing in training and skill development.

“These were things I could not even imagine when I was a manufacturer and catering only to the domestic market. Being Exporter has helped me become more confident. A turnover of even Rs. 10 crore was unfathomable, but now we are aiming even higher. We are expanding our product range and entering into joint ventures with other manufacturers to further grow the export business,” says Ankit, reflecting the confidence Being Exporter has instilled in him.

Bhagirath Goswami, Founder of Being Exporter, said that Ankit's success story underscores the potential for individuals to thrive in the export market with the right guidance and support.

“Ankit's story is inspiring and highlights the transformative power of purpose. He is a different person today than when I first met him at the workshop. He is an inspiration not only for other exporters but for everyone who aspires to succeed. Being Exporter is committed to helping entrepreneurs like Ankit navigate the export industry and become a part of their success stories,” Mr Goswami said.

Ankit says that disappointments are bound to be there, but he has learnt to take them in his stride since associating with Being Exporter.

“Without the support of the Being Exporter community, and especially Bhagirath Goswami, I would not have been able to achieve this,” he adds.

