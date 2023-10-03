Ankit Shah listed amongst the “Most Admired Global Indians” by Passion Vista 

New Delhi (India), October 3: The Founder & Principal of PSI, Ankit Shah, has been featured in the global magazine Passion Vista as one of the “Most Admired Global Indians” for his notable contributions to healthcare innovation. Passion Vista, a publication focused on individuals impacting global progress, released its special collector’s edition on 25th September at IIC, New Delhi, India. The magazine has listed him in recognition of his unique approach to addressing business problems in the healthcare industry. He stands out in the domain by blending his scientific expertise, global perspective, and creative problem-solving skills.

Ankit has emerged as a key collaborator with pioneering medical organizations that stand at the forefront of healthcare advancements. By managing portfolios and overseeing manufacturing and supply chain operations of biotech companies, he played a crucial role in advancing medical breakthroughs. Through these efforts, he contributed to improving public health, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth in the healthcare and biotech sectors.

Ankit was conferred with the prestigious Healthcare Leadership Award in July 2023 at the “Health 2.0 Conference” held in Las Vegas. The award recognized his work with healthcare and pharmaceutical companies that focus on innovative cell and gene therapy medications. As the Founder and Principal of Pratima Shah Inc., he leverages his consulting and technical expertise in providing strategic insights, operational enhancements, and growth strategies to a diverse clientele. His expertise in clinical strategy, commercial effectiveness, and technological transformation has empowered healthcare organizations to navigate complexity and achieve their goals.

Drawing from his experience in management consulting, Ankit saw an opportunity to assist healthcare clients and established a platform for collaboration across the United States, Europe, and India. His approach involves constructing comprehensive frameworks that bring together various elements, including research, technology, and a common purpose, to create invaluable partnerships. He helps organizations and government entities improve their operations, make informed decisions, and achieve their strategic goals.

