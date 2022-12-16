Ankita Sule announces next edition of her edutainment venture

December 16: Ankita Sule is a Fashion Publicist, Social Media & Brand Professional who has managed many well-known fashion, lifestyle, and corporate brands and individuals. She ventured into edutainment for kids after establishing a niche as a fashionpruner in 2017 and curated many kid’s fashion shows and contests. She was born and raised in Mumbai and has a degree in Mass Media and Communication, and she has always held this quote dear to her heart. Every great move forward in your life starts with a leap of faith, a step into the unknown. While working at a fashion boutique agency, she discovered her future calling when she noticed a need for consultants and agencies that can plan and execute 360-degree communication for brands and personalities.

In 2019, she launched Spell Bee Carnival, an IP of Bee enterprises, which is a children’s educational and development activity. It aims to provide kids with one-of-a-kind edutainment experiences. The competition not only seeks spell wizards in each category, but it also helps children gain confidence. The Spell Bee Carnival is an intriguing take on everyday education in the form of a competition for young aspirants. This competition allows a large number of students of all ages to enrol and participate in a unique and enjoyable way of learning. The first season was held in Phoenix Marketcity, Vimannagar. Kids from the first to tenth grades took part in the season. The competition is divided into 4 groups

Ankita is also the Director of Add Media Buzz, which is owned by Ashish Sharma and is well-known for handling Twitter trending, Influencer activities, and other social media campaigns for well-known brands such as Times Group, Inox, AMWAY, Prestige Group, and many Bollywood movies. Spell Bee Carnival 2.0 will have Add Media Buzz as a media partner.

Spell Bee Carnival 2.0 will take place in Phoenix Marketcity, Pune, and the dates will be announced soon.

