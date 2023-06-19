Anko, the Trendsetting Australian Homeware Brand Expanding Reach with Flipkart

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 19: Anko, the beloved Australian homeware brand known for its trendy and affordable products, has announced its expansion in the Indian market through a partnership with Flipkart, one of India's leading e-commerce platforms. Starting from June 18th, 2023, customers across India will gain access to 400+ high-quality Anko products spanning various categories, the brand also has plans to expand the range further in the coming months.

Anko made its foray into India earlier this year, and the overwhelming response from both metropolitan and tier 2 & 3 cities has propelled the brand to seek new avenues for reaching customers in these regions.

Catering to diverse preferences and requirements, Anko's collection comprises homeware, kitchenware, decor, and more. Each product is meticulously crafted with a keen eye for design, functionality, and value. Anko's commitment to sustainability and ethical practices further ensures that its homeware products not only enhance living spaces but also contribute to a better world.

Pulkit Bansal, Country Head of Anko India, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with Flipkart for our expansion in India. Our goal is to offer stylish and affordable homeware solutions that elevate the living spaces of Indian customers. This strategic alliance will allow us to reach a wider audience and meet the growing demand for high-quality and affordable homeware products across the country."

In an effort to expand its presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, Anko has strategically chosen Flipkart as its partner. Through Flipkart's Brand Mall, Anko will have a prominent presence with a dedicated presence across platforms, ensuring easy access for customers. Additionally, Anko products will be listed under Flipkart Plus assured listings, offering customers a guarantee of quality and reliability.

About Anko: Anko is one of the most loved and trusted brands in Australia. Sold in over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand, and broader markets globally since 2017, Anko has developed a strong reputation for delivering great value, on-trend, sustainably sourced products that customers love. Whether they live in the kitchen, the kids' room, or the bedside dresser, Anko is designing products that people need every day, at extraordinary prices.

The Anko product range represents the world we live in. The products are lovingly designed and curated by an in-house team of Australian designers who work year-round to craft products that embrace the latest international trends and are designed to fit modern lifestyles. These products are considered number #1 among shoppers in Australia and New Zealand in several categories, including home & living, kitchen & dining, kids & baby, sports & outdoor, electrical & electronics, and toys. More than 800 million Anko products were sold in the past year! For more information, visit www.anko.co.in.

