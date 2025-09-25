Ankur Maheshwary at the Helm of IAAPI

Ankur Maheshwary is the current Chairman of the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI), representing India’s rapidly growing amusement, attractions, and leisure sector. A second-generation entrepreneur from Gwalior, Ankur brings with him deep experience in indoor amusement, F&B, and large-scale entertainment projects.

Since taking charge as Chairman in 2025, IAAPI under his leadership has witnessed several landmark initiatives:

Launch of GAJA, IAAPI’s first official mascot, giving the association a strong visual identity and opening new avenues for brand storytelling, safety campaigns, and public outreach.

Introduction of the IAAPI jingle, designed to create a unifying rhythm for the industry’s voice and recall.

AMTP 2025 in Hyderabad achieved record participation, with over 180 delegates from 85 companies, and delivered high-impact sessions on IP creation, sustainability, safety, and consumer engagement.

IAAPI secured a commitment from Telangana’s Skills University to launch a specialised amusement industry course, a first-of-its-kind academic pathway for future talent in this sector.

Strong policy advocacy on GST rationalisation from 18% to 5%, with IAAPI actively lobbying central and state ministries to improve accessibility and growth opportunities.

Initiation of a strategy paper on the amusement industry in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, aimed at positioning the sector as a driver of tourism and employment.

Amusement Expo 2026 in Mumbai has seen record demand, with nearly 90% of space sold out well in advance, reflecting renewed confidence and rapid growth in the industry.

Preparations for the Amusement Industry Safety Handbook, scheduled for release later this year, to strengthen industry-wide safety standards.

Ankur Maheshwary’s tenure is marked by a focus on identity-building, policy advocacy, skill development, and growth momentum, helping IAAPI and its members move forward with confidence and unity. Ankur Maheshwari is reshaping IAAPI’s role from being just a representative body to becoming a catalyst for industry transformation. His leadership is setting new benchmarks for how India’s amusement and attractions industry can thrive in a competitive global market while bringing world-class leisure and entertainment experiences to millions.