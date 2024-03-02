Anmol Arora's 'Good Morning' Wins Big at Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 2: Anmol Arora, the visionary filmmaker who shattered barriers with his acclaimed short movie "B For Balloon," has once again captured hearts and accolades with his latest creation, "Good Morning."

Anmol Arora's latest creation, "Good Morning," has taken the film fraternity by storm. Amongst a staggering 10,000 submissions, this heartwarming drama emerged as the Best Short Film at the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024.

"Good Morning" revolves around a young boy lost in despair. Struggling to dream, he grapples with the weight of parental loss and the burden of expectations. It's about the boy finding hope and discovering himself. The boy embarks on a soul-searching journey, seeking rejuvenation and self-discovery. Anmol Arora masterfully weaves hope into the fabric of despair, reminding us that dreams are our lifelines.

Anmol Arora expressed, "Receiving an award is always a special moment, and when it's the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, it becomes even more extraordinary. I believe the film's essence has resonated with audiences, and winning the Dada Saheb Phalke Award makes it even more special.

The filmmaker now aims for the Filmfare Award, believing that "Good Morning" deserves more recognition. The film, appreciated for its simple yet emotional story, is now streaming on JIO Cinema.

Arora's storytelling prowess and unique vision captivated audiences worldwide. The film's simplicity and emotional depth struck a chord, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers.

