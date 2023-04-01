Anmol Sachdeva aims to redefine the Indian fitness industry  

Anmol Sachdeva is a Fit India Ambassador, a professional Yoga athlete and fitness expert

New Delhi (India), April 1: Anmol Sachdeva is an international Yoga athlete, fitness enthusiast, entrepreneur and the national ambassador of the Fit India movement. The boy from Patna is bringing a wind of change in Indian yoga and the fitness industry. India, the country which gifted Yoga to the world has forgotten its roots and Anmol aims to unearth our ancient spiritual glory. Besides a healthy body, fitness has a wide spectrum which engulfs our mind spiritually. Anmol plans to cultivate the broader spectrum of fitness and provide a detailed plan which includes physical fitness along with mental health and spirituality. As a professional athlete, Anmol is India’s torchbearer of Yoga in the world and he aims to instill the same pride and motivation within other athletes.

When Anmol was a young boy growing up in Patna, fitness was a luxury and gyms were sophisticated destinations for the privileged. As an avid lover of cricket, Anmol was very energetic from childhood and spent most of his time on the playgrounds, playing his favourite sport. It was not until the eleventh standard that Anmol diverted his focus and passion towards Yoga, fitness and body-building – and looking back at it now, it definitely worked wonders!

Things took a turn towards the right direction when Anmol shifted from Patna to Gurgaon to stay with his maternal uncle. In Anmol’s own words, “it certainly was the turning point of my career.” With his uncle’s backing, Anmol went on to follow his passion and dreams. He graduated with a degree in sports science and landed himself a really good job with a top tier company in the field he has always loved.

The results haven’t come overnight. The dedication, hard work and research that the team puts in for each and every client, has seen ‘Aesthetics by Anmol’ grow immensely in the last one year.

Speaking on their secret to success, Anmol says – ” Our one one one personalised training is so detailed and strategic hat once people signed in they started to see results in less than 10-12 weeks. They started to recommend us to their friends and family and that’s when our business took off. We have more than 2000 people who went through our trainings and transformed their body and most of them came because of their friend or family recommended them our services.”

Anmol is now planning to take it to the next level. India, the country who gifted Yoga to the world has forgotten its roots and Anmol aims to unearth our ancient spiritual glory. Besides a healthy body, fitness has a wide spectrum which engulfs our mind spiritually. Anmol plans to cultivate the broader spectrum of fitness and provide a detailed plan which includes physical fitness along with mental health and spirituality. It definitely sounds an exciting prospect and we will certainly have a keen eye on Anmol’s future endeavours.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor