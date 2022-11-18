Annie Besant Award for Excellence in Education 2022 Awarded to Ar. Achal Choudhary & Dr Ashutosh Mishra

Ar. Achal Choudhary, President of IPS Group of Institutes and Dr. Ashutosh Mishra, Head-Physic Department, DAVV Indore are awarded with the 13th Annie Besant Award for Excellence in Education.

They have been felicitated by this award in a gracious event held at Annie Besant School.

The Chief Guest who graced the ceremony was Dr. Mohan Yadav ji, Ministry of Higher Education, Indore. The honorable felicitation happened in the presence of special guests like Dr. Ravindra Kanhere, Chairman of MP Fee Regularly Committee & Dr. Renu Jain, Vice-chancellor of DAVV.

Principle from various schools, Teachers, Academicians, Educationists and well-known people from the city were present on this occasion. Narayan Das Yadav, Shiksha Prasar Samiti every year honour people who have made significant contribution in the field of education. Upma Rani Yadav presented Shawl and Silver Shreephal to Ar. Achal Choudhary & Dr. Ashutosh Mishra.

Dr Mohan Yadav said, first of all, I would like to congratulate Achal Choudhary and Dr Ashutosh Mishra for their excellent contribution in the field of education and for the prestigious award. The most important factor in the field of education is the bridge between the teacher and the student. If we create a smooth communication & harmony between these two ends, a better progressive society can be built which can provide equal education for all.

Dr Kanhere said that I consider myself lucky to be a part of Annie Besant Award. I believe that a teacher is the one who dispels darkness with the light of his knowledge. In true sense, a teacher is the one who creates mutual trust and respect between himself and the students. A teacher can build and maintain healthy affection, can help students to solve every problem and support them to evolve emotionally.

Dr Renu said that respect is the best option of encouragement for any person and when it comes to teachers, respect comes in a special category. Respecting teachers is an exemplary initiative for the society.

Mohit Yadav, the President of Annie Besant Group said: "Education is a very broader field. We need devoted authorities like Ar. Achal Choudhary & Dr. Ashutosh Mishra, their experience can change the educational scenario in society for good. Both these people have given everything to the education. This award was established by my father Late Shri P.K. Yadav and I am happy that this year, it is being given to the most deserving people like them."

The Annie Besant Award for Excellence in Education was founded in the year 2009 by Late Mr. P.K. Yadav, President Narayan Das Yadav Shiksha Prasar Samiti and President of Annie Besant Group envisioned this Award for honouring the people who make important contribution in the field of education.

This great event was planned and executed to honour all the academicians, educationists and teachers who follow Annie Besant ideals of providing qualitative education to everyone. This Award has earlier been given to senior educationist M.G. Paranjpe, Nrapendra Jha, senior social worker Late Babulalji Pataudi, S. K. Joshi and Dr Manju Vyas.

After his long 4-decade journey in field of Education, on the 10th Anniversary of Annie Besant School Late Mr. Yadav founded this Award. Annie Besant Group started with the aim of providing good quality education to the deserving and needy children, has carved a niche in the society. World Class education for everyone is the thought that is driving each and every individual of the Institution.

About Annie Besant Award for Excellence in Education encourages those people whose contribution in the field of education is significant. It honours those people, whose unstinted efforts have played an important role in mentoring a whole new generation of students. Every year this Award is adjudged by a panel of well known academicians, teachers, principals and social workers.

