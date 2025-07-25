Announcement – Make in India Perfume Launch by the Brand Name Fraganta by Leena Jain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24:Fraganta by Leena Jain, an evocative new name in the world of perfumery, proudly announces the launch of its debut fragrance duo: Ganga and Jogi – a pair of perfumes that marks the beginning of a sensory revolution in India's affordable luxury segment.

Fraganta is a movement that redefines the notion of luxury, breaking away from Western clichés to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage as the highest form of opulence. Born from the fusion of Fragrance and India, the name “Fraganta” embodies the brand's mission to deliver homely regality—world-class formulations that are emotionally resonant, deeply rooted in Indian tradition, yet crafted for the modern, discerning consumer.

Positioned uniquely in the affordable luxury space, Fraganta promises globally benchmarked quality with a soul steeped in nostalgia, belonging, and emotional storytelling. Its innovative approach to perfumery centers around launching products in pairs, inspired by Indian bonds—human, emotional, spiritual—each narrating its own story while enhancing the other.

With Ganga and Jogi, Fraganta introduces its inaugural olfactory memoirs. Conceptualized as a perfect duality—distinct yet deeply intertwined—the two fragrances reflect the pulse of modern India while honouring its age-old spirit.

Ganga is a delicate, floral whisper of love and memory. Reminiscent of pressed jasmine between old letters, or the freshness of a lover's bouquet, it evokes intimacy and enduring elegance. With a focus on long-lasting intimacy, Ganga is a fragrant tribute to romance and rooted femininity.

Jogi is its wild-hearted counterpart—a free-spirited, earthy scent that captures the soul of an explorer. Like a breeze weaving through forest meadows, Jogi is bold, curious, and resolutely individualistic. It is crafted for those who wear their inner wilderness with pride.

Both fragrances are powered by high-performance essential oils, ensuring not only superior longevity and projection, but also a sensorial experience that lingers in memory.

Leena Jain, Founder, Fraganta, says:

“Fraganta was born from a simple yet powerful idea that luxury doesn’t have to come from abroad to be aspirational. India's scents, stories, and soul are rich enough to inspire the world. With Ganga and Jogi, we're not just launching perfumes, we're offering emotional experiences that evoke nostalgia, pride, and identity. Fraganta is my ode to India's sensory heritage, reimagined for the modern, mindful customer.”

Together, Ganga and Jogi embody Fraganta's philosophy—to craft emotional perfumes for emotional people, and to present Indian luxury as a lived experience, not just an aspiration.

Fraganta is here to challenge the imported notions of prestige — and instead, gift India a luxury that feels like home.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor