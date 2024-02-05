Announcing Jade Granite @ StoneMart 2024 Expo, Jaipur, India Feb 1st, 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 5: Jade Has Achieved On Its Debut Project The Worlds Largest Office Complex Bigger Then Pentagon. The Granite Cladding Work Required Zero Tolerance Granite Tiles For Achieving The Visual Of A Singular Stone. Jade Granites Precision Engineered Granite Tiles Made Sure No Uneven Edges.

Jade Granites Industries is a leading dimensional stone quarrying and processing company. It owns quarries with rich and quality deposits of different colours of Granites. Jade Granites Processing unit is fully mechanised with state-of-the-art ITALIAN Machineries to process with precision Granite, Marble & other stones with world class finishing.

Jade Granites Products are well accepted for consistency and steady quality and quantity and prompt delivery in local and international market. The USP is that ethical work practice adhered by their promoter Mr Jaydev Patel from inception of the company. Its entire operations from Mining of Granites upto finished goods runs through system centric approach and methods implemented to achieve higher productivity and finest quality for the customers across the Globe. This gives Jade Granites an edge over the competetion.

Jade Granites Supply Dimensional stone products for all quantum of projects with unprecedented quality and timely execution catering all and any architectural requirement. They offer a state of the art dimensional stone processing house giving the natural stone its artistic and product value. Architect and Designer's visualisation comes to life with the variety offered of the quality stones. The key person Promoter - Jaydev Patel has Over three decade of experience in the stone excavation and process. The professional team brings onboard vast experience and deep knowledge right from stone selection to executing project at a swift pace and affordable cost.

Wider rang of Material Selection includes from over 100 acres of quarries with quality granite stones such as JD Brown, Blue Rose, Imperial Blue, Crystal, Yellow and Black Granite. Their inventory has been procured from over 36 countries, with all type of marble, granite, quartzite, limestone, slates, travertine, onyx and more in all the standard size and finishes, ready for immediate pickup.

Equiped with Infrastructure that is spread over 9 acre land and factory building facilities that consists of Pedrini, Italy (Multi wires sawa, Marble gang-saw, Resin line, Automatic polishing lines), CMS Brembana SprintMachines. Maema (Italy) Stone Finishing Line.

* Least turnaround time from order to dispatch

* Variety of onsite stone selection options:

* Installed capacity in excess of 7 million Sq.ft.per annum;

* Strategically located near Kandla and Mundra port of Gujarat, ICD Ahmedabad, India.

The Processing unit is located at a swift 50 min drive of 80km from the Ahmedabad International Airport. The city is business hub based in the state of Gujarat (India). The Types of Granite Products includes Polished Granite, Honed Granite, Flamed Granite, Antique & Lapotra finish, Sandblast & Brushing finished, Bush Hammering, Grooving, Water Flaming, Bocciardato, Chiselling, Grills and Cobble stones. The variety of Granite stones offered in bulk supples for the large scale project are very popular varieties such as Alaska gold, Alaska Red, Alaska Red, Alaska White, Alaska White, Copper Silk, Crystal Yellow, Crystal Yellow, Desert Brown, Green Pearl, Imperial/Rose/Crystal Blue, Imperial/Rose/Crystal Brown, JD Brown, Monte Cristo, Rajasthan Black (Black Beauty).

Some Accomplished Projects by Jade Granite are..

Surat Diamond Bourse using Khara Red Granite whose contractor was PSP Projects & Architeck was Morpho Genesis. Jade Has Achieved On Its Debut Project The Worlds Largest Office Complex Bigger Then Pentagon. The Granite Cladding Work Required Zero Tolerance Granite Tiles For Achieving The Visual Of A Singular Stone. Jade Granites Precision Engineered Granite Tiles Made Sure No Uneven Edges.

Goa Mopa Airport was Architect by Nordic Office Of Architect and the main contractor was Gmr Group. This project suffered a time crunch after many granite suppliers failing to meet Airport Authority Of India Standards & that growth centric Indian Central Governments time bound risk. Upon receving Jade Granites assurances, the main Contractor GMR Group completed to project with deadlines met.

Baps Akshardham Temple Robbinsville, New Jersey Usa. Was Jades First International Big Assignment that used Khara Red & Chima Pink Granites. Jade Granite

Passed all the hurdles & was qualified by Baps who got the Experience Of over 1000 Temples & Architectural Marvels.

The Quality And Time Bound Delivery Approach Of Jade Granites Promoter

Jaidev Patel Won All Hearts And Now Jade Is An Integral Part Of All Infrastructure That Baps Is Creating Globally.

Jade Granite Means Experience Certitude. Jade is Helping Infrastructure Companies Globally To Achive Marvels In All Type Of Stone Engineering And Cnc Work And Are Up To The Latest Challenges The Industry Brings.

Vendors Can submit their requirements at Jade Granite Website Or Coonect directly with CEO - Jaidev Patel via LinkedIn

Jade Granites Industries Pvt Ltd. is located at 304, Banker House, Stadium Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad, 380014 Gujarat (INDIA)

