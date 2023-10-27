Announcing Our Transition from Enerlly to CarbonMinus: A Leap Towards Business Sustainability

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Enerlly, known for its robust energy and resources management software, is thrilled to announce its transition to CarbonMinus, reflecting a refined focus on sustainability and eco-efficient business solutions. The shift is more than a new name; it's a reaffirmation of our commitment to helping businesses achieve not only net-zero emissions but to realize net gains in their sustainability journey.

Ashok Randive, CEO of CarbonMinus, remarked, "The essence of our rebranding is not a deviation but an evolution, embodying a stronger commitment towards a sustainable business ethos. CarbonMinus is not just a name; it's our renewed pledge to be the green ally for businesses, ensuring they thrive in a sustainability-driven world."

The COO, Vikram Kalaskar, added, "We are thrilled with the rebranding as it encapsulates our aspiration to be more than just a platform, but a partner in sustainability for our clients. The narrative shift to a sustainability-centric dialogue resonates with the global transition towards eco-conscious business practices."

This evolution is vividly reflected in our new website, which now resonates with a sustainability-oriented language, alongside a fresh logo and the tagline "Net Zero to Net Gain". The redesigned website and the new look encapsulate the spirit of CarbonMinus, aiming to foster a culture of sustainability, efficiency, and compliance among businesses.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor