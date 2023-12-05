Announcing the Grand Opening of Pemako Punakha in Bhutan

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 5: Pemako - a brand new luxury hospitality brand from Bhutan, invites discerning guests from India on a profound journey to the land of the Thunder Dragon. Their flagship hotel Pemako Punakha is now officially open and promises to showcase the country's vibrant culture through - uniquely designed spaces, delectable cuisines, warm hospitality and perceptive experiences - seamlessly weaved together for an invigorating luxury holiday. Additionally, Pemako Thimphu, a recently rebranded hotel in the city centre is a remarkable addition to their portfolio. Both properties, with their distinct experiences, promise to offer a one-of-a-kind circuit for a serene escapade to the mountains.

Christiane Doris Wasfy, General Manager, Pemako, comments, "We are delighted to introduce the luxury hospitality group - Pemako and its stunning properties to Indian travellers. As we celebrate the grand opening of Pemako Punakha, a result of 7 years of dedication, design and innovation, we look forward to catering to adventurers and explorers constantly seeking unique journeys. The group offers ideal stay experiences with its 2 stellar properties in Punakha and Thimphu that embrace nature, and cultural realms and offer extraordinary gastronomy - all the while giving the freedom and the time to detach oneself from worldly distractions, to think and feel more deeply. We are looking forward to welcoming guests from around the world and showcasing the beauty of Bhutan through Pemako."

Pemako Punakha

For the thoughtful traveller driven by the desire for novelty and absolute escapism, the hotel is a haven for a transformative stay experience. An earthly paradise, waiting to be discovered!

Unique design ethos: With concept designs by Bill Bensley and spread across 70 acres of untouched land, the property boasts of an interesting combination of 19 luxury tented villas, 1 two-bedroom tented villa and 1 presidential tented villa - each privately placed and uniting seamlessly with the beauty of nature. Nestled by the Mo Chhu River in the quaint town of Punakha, the signature arrival experience sets out by crossing a bridge strung with fluttering prayer flags, followed by a short yet scenic ride to the haven. Upon a heartfelt welcome by the resident Lama, a divine prayer ritual for one's well-being and a warm welcome tea, head to the spacious luxury tents.

Each tent is opulently designed, with a private temperature-controlled pool - the first hotel in the country to offer this, accompanied by a sprawling outdoor deck, breath-taking valley views and curated artisanal souvenirs placed across the room, sharing deep insights into the lively culture of Bhutan.

Experiential highlights: Pemako Punakha allows one to disconnect from the quotidian life offering transcendent experiences that stimulate the senses, and restore body and soul. Enrol in a mindful meditation session led by the resident Buddhist monk, or indulge in a foundational yoga session amidst the refreshing landscapes.

Embark on an adventurous escapade in the pristine Mo-chu River - with a perfect white water rafting experience and glimpses of the bountiful Punakha valley, or seize the day by hosting a prayer flag, an auspicious activity believed to carry blessings of happiness, long life and prosperity with the swaying wind. One can also opt for an exquisite wellness session at The Lotus Realm Spa which offers treatments that embrace age-old Bhutanese practices with a skilled touch of Dungtshos, traditional medicine doctors. Here, sacred rituals nurture the mind and spirit.

Culinary extravaganza: Fresh organic, local produce and traditional delights are at the forefront of Pemako Punakha's unique culinary experience! Discover authentic Bhutanese cuisine at Alchemy House, savour international delicacies at cosy indoor spaces, or treat your tastebuds at the outdoor riverside venue - Soma, the all-day dining restaurant. One can also choose to spend the evening enjoying a range of handcrafted cocktails at the Five Nectars Bar!

The hotel is home to a diverse range of private dining experiences - a curated menu at Chef's table, riverside spots in the most intimate setting, or a private barbecue at the picnic deck ATI. Each meal is freshly prepared by world-class chefs at exquisite venues catering to the most discerning palates.

Location: Pemako Punakha is located at a 3.5-hour drive from the Paro International Airport (116km). The scenic mountain drive takes you through the Dochula Pass and the capital city of Thimphu. A distinct highlight is that direct helicopter transfers can also be arranged from the airport to the hotel via a 25 to 30-minute scenic ride.

Pemako Thimphu

An urban sanctuary strategically located right at the heart of the capital city - the recently rebranded hotel is an architectural wonder blending traditional with contemporary. Featuring 66 meticulously designed suites and rooms, Pemako Thimphu features a stunning facade resembling a Dzong (Fortress) and is located just 45 minutes from the Paro International Airport. Each room at this magnificent hotel offers panoramic views of the pristine natural beauty that the country is renowned for while the perceptive design touches lend noteworthy insights into Bhutanese artistry.

From the finest local cuisine to world delicacies, Pemako Thimphu offers a range of gastronomical experiences across its different dining options - Ara, Chig Ja Gye, Rimps, and The Thongsel. To get an authentic glimpse into Bhutanese traditions and heritage, one can partake in curated experiences from cultural performances, tailor-made dining setups, tranquil treatments at the spa, guided local sightseeing tours and beyond. A truly immersive stay fostering a haven of sophistication that caters to a diverse range of travellers, the ones seeking a harmonious blend of comfort, culture and tranquillity!

Overall, Pemako offers an exceptional journey in Bhutan to travellers seeking an unforgettable holiday beyond the ordinary. The spectacular circuit through Punakha and Thimphu encapsulates an immersive experience that captures the soul of the country and redefines opulence.

For more information or to book your stay please email info@pemako.bt, or contact +975 77100093

Website: www.pemakohotels.com | Instagram @pemakobhutan

