Announcing The Inauguration Of Global School Of Aviation In Chennai

New Delhi, [India], February 8: On 6th February full operations of the much-anticipated Global School of Aviation in collaboration with Gulf Aviation Academy, Bahrain begins in Chennai. This 8000 sqft training facility in Chennai located bang on the airport road marks the commencement of a transformative journey in preparing aspiring aviation enthusiasts for successful careers in the fastest growing Aviation industry.

Global School of Aviation is poised to become a beacon of excellence in aviation education, offering comprehensive training programs and fostering a passion for aviation. This school boasts state-of-the-art classrooms, dedicated training facilities, and experienced instructors committed to providing a cutting-edge learning experience.

Global Flight Handling Services is a trusted brand in Indian aviation managing 22 airports covering the length and breadth of India, including divine city airports like Ayodhya and Tirupati.

Global successfully managed handling more than 158 aircraft movements in 48 hours during the most auspicious Pran Prathishta event of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. This includes private jet and charter movements of VIP, VVIP and CIPs. These top dignitaries were attended and facilitated by the well-trained professional team from Global.

Some of the dignitaries includes Baba Ramdev, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Lakshmi Mittal, Sri Sri Ravishankar and also takes honour in handling the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and other top politicians.

The aviation school will cover various aspects of aviation including cabin crew training, courses in various airport management programs, hospitality and other related topics. Our curriculum is designed to equip students with the skills to perform at their best in this fastest growing industry.

The facility has 3 fully equipped class rooms including one smart class room and lab, mock set up for cabin crew training, library and grooming room facilities. Faculties comes with wealth of experience from the industry in their respective domains and also part time guest lectures provided by aviation experts.

Global School of Aviation is very proud to be partnered with Gulf Aviation Academy, Bahrain and will leverage this partnership while designing and delivering the courses which would benefit selected students' for international exposure. Global is also partnered with BAGS Ground Services, Thailand which would benefit the students on the job training through various internship programs.

Sarita, (Managing Director) spokesperson of Global School of Aviation says "This school will be nurturing the best of Human resources. Aviation industry poised to grow at a rapid pace from currently having 700 aircrafts to up to 2000 aircrafts and from 130 airports to 200 plus airports in next one decade. This would open up huge job opportunities on ground as well as in the air for young aspiring talents. The biggest challenge faced is getting trained personnel for various domains within the aviation space. This thought encouraged us to create a modern school with cutting edge technology in the aviation space of our own, to filter and train the best students and offer them placement opportunities in house as well as to other ground handling agents, airport operators and airline companies."

Chief Executive Officer Shriram Iyengar noted that post-Covid-19, the aviation sector has seen huge job opportunities and requires qualified and skilled people. He said that since this training center is located near the airport in Chennai, the youth can use it to develop their skills and create job opportunities.

In the event, Veera Raghavalu-Chairman of Global flight Handling, and training School, Sarita Kumari - Managing Director of Global Flight Handling Services P.Ltd, Nambi - Chief Security Head, Ex RDCOS BCAS, MoCA,& Vikram - HR VP participated & graced the occasion.

Global Flight Handling Services Private Limited headquartered in Chennai, A Unit of Updater Services (UDS), is a leading company in Aircraft Ground Handling, Cargo Services, non-schedule charter operation and Handling, Logistics handling having Joint Venture partnership with BAGS Ground Services, Thailand for Aircraft Ground Handling Operation in India and Abroad. Global Flight Handling Services currently manages 22 airports in India with more than 1500 employees.

Contacts - Sarita Singh, Managing Director,

Email: sarita@gfhs.in

355-A, 2nd Floor, GST Road, Alandur, Chennai 600016, Tamil Nadu, India

(Opposite to Chennai Airport, Near Trident Hotel)

