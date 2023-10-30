Annual Diacolor Ball in Support of Savera Foundation: A Night of Glamour and Philanthropy

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], October 30: Delhi's glitterati graced the much-awaited annual Diacolor Ball, held in support of Savera, an NGO that has dedicated itself to empowering children's lives through education and healthcare for the last 25 years. The glamorous celebration is sparkling with the brilliance of Diacolor and radiates with the warmth of compassion that Savera practices. The enchanting evening filled with elegance, purpose, fashion, and a touch of magic was held at Taj Mansingh.

With a vision to support Savera Foundation, luxury jewelry Maison Diacolor, represented by Anushree Tongya Chaudhary showcased Diacolor's rare jewelry designs in collaboration with the Winter Couture Collection 2023 of designers Ashish N. Soni and Namrata Joshipura. Namrata Joshipura, known for her sporty, athleisure, and gown collections, marked her return to the fashion scene after a 7-year hiatus. The evening also featured a performance by jazz singer Rachel Verghese and renowned designer Ashish N Soni's signature tailored suits.

Diacolor, a jewelry brand established in 2013 by Rishabh Tongya, seamlessly blends diamonds and colored gemstones in international designs. The brand stands out for using diamonds of VS clarity and G-H color, Mozambique rubies, Zambian emeralds, and sapphires, sourced responsibly from their mines in Mozambique.

The event also included an auction featuring pieces donated by Diacolor and rare artworks by Indian maestro Kishen Khanna, all in support of Savera's Foundation noble cause.

This collaboration between Diacolor and Savera not only celebrated couture and glamour but also contributed meaningfully to the betterment of society, reflecting a harmonious blend of fashion and philanthropy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor