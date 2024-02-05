Annual school contest witnesses massive turnout with over 1,450 participants

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: The Children's Academy Group of Schools hosted the prestigious Shri. V.V. Bhat Memorial Trophy Competition on February 3rd, 2024, at its Malad branch. Marking its 22nd year, the competition witnessed an astounding participation of over 1450 students from 40+ schools across Mumbai and its neighboring regions. The coveted Shri. V.V. Bhat Memorial Trophy was awarded to St. Joseph School Malad with St. John's High School, SSC, Siddharth Nagar being the 1st Runners Up and Thakur Public School being the 2nd Runners up. Established in 2002, the competition honors the legacy of the school's founding Principal, Shri. V.V. Bhat, who championed a holistic educational approach emphasizing both academic and co-curricular activities. As Rohit Bhat, CEO of the Academy, stated, "Shri V. V. Bhat believed that education goes beyond textbooks, and this competition embodies that spirit. We strive to create unique and thought-provoking challenges that encourage creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking."

True to its tradition of innovation, the 2024 edition revolved around the theme 'Inside Out' This theme inspired 18 diverse events designed for students across grades 1 to 10. From 'Doodle Delight' to 'Rhythm of Harmony,' the competitions sparked imagination and showcased the immense talent of the young participants.

Unlike typical competitions, the Shri. V.V. Bhat Memorial Trophy Competition awards points to the top 6 participants in each event, fostering inclusivity and encouraging participation across all categories. This unique approach underscores the competition's focus on recognizing well-rounded development rather than just individual winners.

With each successive year, the Shri. V.V. Bhat Memorial Trophy Competition continues to inspire young minds, celebrate individuality, and uphold the legacy of its namesake. By fostering creativity, collaboration, and a love for learning, the competition promises to leave a lasting impact on generations of students to come.

About Children's Academy Group of Schools

The Children's Academy Group of Schools was founded as a small school in a two room rented premises with a handful of students by the Late Shri V.V. Bhat in 1970. It shifted to a fully constructed seven-storied building at Bachani Nagar, Malad East in 1991. Today, it has grown to four schools catering to over 8000 students with 450 qualified and dedicated teachers. The other 3 branches are at Thane, Kandivali - Ashok Nagar and Thakur Complex.

Website: https://www.childrens-academy.in/

Contact:

Shraddha Bhat,

Shraddha.bhat@children-academy.org

+91-9819968056

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2334039/St_Joseph_School_Malad.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2334038/Dance.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956326/4469240/The_Childrens_Academy_Group_of_Schools_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor