Anoop Bartaria Honored at ELITE Most Influential Indians 2024

Dubai [UAE], December 18: Anoop Bartaria, recognized as a Visionary Architect, was honored by ELITE Magazine as one of the ELITE Most Influential Indians at a grand event hosted at the iconic MUSEUM OF THE FUTURE in Dubai. This recognition places Anoop Bartaria alongside some of India's most celebrated personalities, including Karan Johar, Vivek Oberoi, Kanika Kapoor, Shashwat Goenka, Sabeer Bhatia, Suresh Nanda, Chef Ranveer Brar, Ashneer Grover, Sonu Kakkar, Dabboo Ratnani, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Nishant Pitti, Baba Sehgal, and Srikanth Bolla.

ANOOP BARTARIA, a celebrated architect, has transformed the landscape of luxury spaces with cutting-edge architectural designs. His projects set new standards in development and innovation across India.

ELITE Magazine, under the visionary leadership of Puraskar Thadani, celebrates individuals who are shaping the future across industries. Known for its global presence, ELITE Magazine has hosted events at iconic locations, including the Eiffel Tower, London Bridge, and the Statue of Liberty.

Speaking about the honor, Puraskar Thadani, the founder of ELITE Magazine, shared, 'Anoop Bartaria truly embodies the spirit of influence and innovation that we recognize. Their achievements set a benchmark for future generations.'

The event was supported by JACOB & CO., BNW DEVELOPMENTS, and GALGOTIAS UNIVERSITY, underscoring its status as a premier platform celebrating excellence on a global scale.

