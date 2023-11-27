Ansh Walia Triumphs as Mr. Rajasthan 2023, Showcasing Passion and Dedication

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27: In a dazzling display of talent, poise, and determination, Ansh Walia from Jaipur emerged victorious at the grand finale of Mr. Rajasthan 2023 Season 2, held at the Trade Fair Resort in Jaipur. The event, organized by A. Infinity Takeovers, witnessed 30 finalists competing for the prestigious title after showcasing their skills and charisma through various audition rounds.

Anup Chaudhary, the organizer, expressed that the primary aim of this male pageant was to celebrate and promote the rich cultural heritage and tourism of Rajasthan. The participants, aged between 18 to 35, underwent a rigorous three-day grooming session before the finale, covering aspects such as portfolio shoots, fitness activities, talent rounds, and self-styling.

The runway was graced by models from across India, parading their looks in three designer fashion sequences. The event also featured a distinguished panel of jury members, including Mr. Rajasthan 2022 Surya Raj Singh, Elite Miss Rajasthan 2023 Pihu Chaudhary, fashion stylist Amita Makana, and fitness model Rohit Sain.

Ansh Walia, a 19-year-old with roots in the small town of Hanumangarh, stole the spotlight as he clinched the coveted title of Mr. Rajasthan 2023. Abhishek Chaudhary from Jaipur secured the first runner-up position, while Surya Pratap Singh Rathore from Jodhpur claimed the second runner-up spot.

He is the former student of DAV Centenary Public School Jaipur and currently a student of journalism and mass communication at Manipal University, Jaipur, shared his journey, highlighting his passion for hard work and his unwavering commitment to success. He spoke of overcoming challenges during the lockdown, focusing on personal fitness, and even launching a music album, ‘Tere Bina.’

Ansh’s dream of becoming Mr. Rajasthan materialized through relentless dedication and the support of his family. His message to the youth resonates with resilience and passion, urging them to pursue their dreams wholeheartedly.

The winners of Mr. Rajasthan 2023 can look forward to exciting opportunities in print shoots, runway shows, web series, and music video albums, as well as participating and winning various other fashion shows and walks such as Mr. India. He is confident about achieving more in life and contributing to the vibrant landscape of Rajasthan’s fashion and entertainment industry.

