Anshul Garg Receives Amity Alumni Achiever Award for Outstanding Entrepreneurship at Reunion 2023

New Delhi [India], August 5: In remarkable recognition of his exemplary achievements, Anshul Garg, an alumnus of the Amity Business School and Managing Director at Mohan Group of Companies, was conferred with the Amity Alumni Achiever Award for Outstanding Entrepreneurship at Reunion 2023, where Garg’s exceptional journey as an entrepreneur was celebrated and acknowledged by his alma mater, Amity University.

This recent milestone follows his prestigious achievement wherein he was “Shortlisted for the 2nd Edition of Business Icons of India 2023”, showcasing his unwavering commitment to excellence and accomplishments.

The Amity Alumni Achiever Award for Outstanding Entrepreneurship is an accolade to honor the outstanding achievements of exceptional entrepreneurs in various domains. Anshul Garg was honored with the award for consistently demonstrating unparalleled dedication, innovation, and resilience in entrepreneurship.

This award not only celebrates Anshul Garg’s success but also motivates current students and aspiring entrepreneurs, encouraging them to dream big and pursue their goals with tenacity and passion. We extend our heartiest congratulations to Anshul Garg on this well-deserved recognition and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors.

Addressing this award, Anshul Garg shared in an interview with us, "As an entrepreneur, I am focused on sustainability and corporate social responsibility under the aegis of MEPL to support education, eradicate hunger, children, and awareness programs. Receiving this award has become a tremendous source of inspiration, motivating me to persist and strive for even greater heights.”

Anshul Garg has garnered immense recognition from industry experts worldwide. Fuelled by an unwavering passion for excellence and an innovative mindset, Garg has masterfully steered the Mohan Group of Companies (Est. 2002) to unparalleled success, establishing it as a dominant force in the business landscape.

The occasion was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, Dr W. Selvamurthy, President of Amity Science Technology and Innovation Foundation, and Dr D.K. Bandopadhyay, Chairman of Amity Law School, along with a significant turnout of HOIs and students from Amity.

During the Alumni Reunion 2023, distinguished founder Atul Chauhan of Amity University and Prof. (Dr.) Balvinder Shukla - Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev Bansal– Dean-FMS & Director – ABS – AUUP, came together to honor Garg’s exceptional achievements. The ceremony was graced with inspiring speeches, highlighting his journey and the values he embodies as an entrepreneur and alumnus of Amity University.

The Amity University Noida campus came alive with emotions and nostalgia. A considerable gathering of Amity Alumni, accompanied by their families, attended the heart-warming event. Reuniting with fellow classmates and mentors, they all shared smiles and heartfelt gratitude, making the event truly special.

At the reunion, the Amity Alumni exuberantly engaged in various activities. Amity Alumni and their children enjoyed a fun-filled day in every sense. From seeking hideout zones to playing tambola everyone got a chance to bond with their batchmates, spouses, and children. The event was filled with enthusiasm and excitement as old connections were rekindled and new memories were created. Please visit the following link for award receiving video & speech

