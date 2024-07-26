ANSR and Accenture Partner to Launch Unmatched Suite of GCC Services, Accenture Invests in ANSR and will Join its Board of Directors

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26: ANSR, a leader in developing strategic Global Capability Centers (GCCs), and Accenture, a leading global professional services company, have announced a strategic alliance to help clients design, set up, and optimize global teams for technology and business functions. Accenture also has made an equity investment in ANSR, and in connection with that investment, will join the company's board of directors. The alliance combines ANSR's expertise in building GCCs for Fortune 500 companies and others with Accenture's extensive capabilities in enterprise reinvention.

"We are excited to be embarking on the next phase of ANSR's growth with our strategic alliance with Accenture. Accenture's leading-edge solutions, C-suite partnerships and deep industry experience, perfectly complement ANSR's position as a trusted partner for the Fortune 500 and others in building, managing, and scaling Global Capability Centers," said Vikram Ahuja, co-founder of ANSR. "Now, together with Accenture, we'll equip companies to reinvent their business models by scaling GCCs using a strategic 'best-sourcing' approach."

Founded in 2015 with headquarters in Dallas, Texas and significant operations in India, ANSR has pioneered the GCC space with end-to-end services offering businesses the opportunity to efficiently build, manage, and scale GCCs in talent-rich hubs. ANSR provides comprehensive, enterprise-ready solutions for talent, workspace, HR and GCC operations.

"In today's talent-challenged environment, GCCs have become an effective way for global organizations to tap into valuable, diverse talent networks, drive long-term growth and innovation, and ensure resilience - all while maintaining their distinct corporate cultures and values," said Paul Jeruchimowitz, a senior managing director with Accenture Strategy. "Our collaboration with ANSR builds on our global technology, talent and industry capabilities with specific services tailored to companies looking to take advantage of a GCC as part of their talent strategy."

The services will be underpinned by Accenture's technology, data and AI-powered capabilities and innovation architecture to help clients run their GCCs as effectively as Accenture has operated its own global delivery centers, enabling global organizations to tap new sources of talent, accelerate their reinvention efforts and drive growth.

