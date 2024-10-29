VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: ANSR, the market leader in developing strategic Global Capability Centers (GCCs), was named a Leader in Everest Group's Global In-house Center (GIC) Setup Capabilities in India - Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. The recognition highlights ANSR's unmatched expertise in providing comprehensive setup, design, and administrative support services that empower global enterprises to establish successful GICs/GCCs in India.

"The heightened focus on GIC setups, driven by strategic priorities in the current business environment, has led providers to adopt a more programmatic and capability-driven approach," says Akshay Mathur, Vice President, Everest Group. "With its core focus on GIC setups, standardized offerings, and investments from strategic partners, ANSR has positioned itself as a key player in the GIC setups space. Its market impact and forward-looking vision have earned it a Leader recognition in Everest Group's GIC Setup Capabilities in India - Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."

ANSR's positioning as a Leader underscores its commitment to delivering tailored GCC solutions that align with the evolving needs of global businesses. With a robust track record of enabling over 135 global brands to set up and scale their operations in India, ANSR remains at the forefront of the GCC transformation journey delivered through our innovative GCC SuperApp.

"Being recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's GIC Setup Capabilities in India - Provider PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 is not just an achievement for ANSR, it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to setting the standard in the GIC/GCC space. The world is witnessing a surge in organizations leveraging global talent to fuel their digital transformation and innovation agendas. At ANSR, we're not just participating in this shift - we're at the forefront, empowering our customers to turn their GIC/GCCs into strategic powerhouses for growth." said Lalit Ahuja, Founder and CEO, ANSR.

ANSR's comprehensive GCC platform is built to support organizations at every stage of their GCC journey. From entity setup and talent acquisition to people consulting, HR services, payroll, infrastructure management, and legal compliance, ANSR provides end-to-end solutions. With a proven track record of launching over 135 GCCs, ANSR ensures seamless alignment of GCC operations with broader business objectives, positioning itself as the go-to partner for multinationals looking to leverage India's dynamic GCC ecosystem for global expansion. ANSR delivers these services through its unique GCC SuperApp, guaranteeing predictable and successful GCC outcomes.

About ANSR

ANSR, an Accel portfolio company, is the global leader in helping organizations build, manage, and scale high-performing teams through Global Capability Centers (GCCs). ANSR's tech-driven, full-stack platform offers a suite of AI-powered products and solutions, designed to streamline every stage of the GCC lifecycle. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, ANSR delivers end-to-end solutions spanning advisory, talent acquisition, workspace design & management, and business operations. Trusted by leading global brands, ANSR has successfully established over 135 GCCs, comprising 180k professionals, with more than $2 billion in investments across 12 million square feet of workspace. Visit ansr.com for more information.

