Antara Senior Care, Cloudphysician Introduce AI-enabled Patient Management System to Strengthen Transition Care Outcomes

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 12: India's leading holistic senior care ecosystem, Antara Senior Care, in collaboration with AI health-tech leader Cloudphysician, has introduced AI-enabled patient management at its Bannerghatta Transition Care facility in Bengaluru. The system provides 24X7 supervision to seniors undergoing post-hospitalisation recovery and rehabilitation, enabling faster response, reducing life-altering health risks. This marks the first phase of a broader rollout across Antara's Care Homes in Chennai, Gurugram, and Noida, reinforcing its commitment to providing advanced, technology-led transition care services to India's ageing population.

Strengthening care home capabilities with technology

Powered by Cloudphysician's advanced RADAR platform, Antara's transition care facility now benefits from an always-on, AI-enabled patient management system that unifies live data from monitors, bedside observations, and clinical workflows into a single intelligent interface. By translating complex clinical data into actionable insights, RADAR will support seniors recovering from surgeries and/or acute illness through continuous oversight, early identification of complications, and adherence to evidence-based recovery protocols.

The platform enables seamless communication between on-ground care teams and Cloudphysician's virtual team of critical care specialists, ensuring every patient receives expert attention, regardless of the hour or shift.

By reducing variability and human error, RADAR helps maintain a consistent, high standard of vigilance for seniors with intensive recuperation needs. This collaboration allows Antara to strengthen its transition care model with AI-driven precision and reliability, setting the foundation for a scalable, technology-enabled senior care ecosystem that delivers safer, faster recovery outcomes.

Talking about the partnership, Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services, said, "Structured post-acute transition care can cut 30-day hospital readmissions by up to ~35%. When powered by AI-enabled care management, transition care can further boost patient safety, reduce recovery costs, and improve efficiency, especially in preventing falls, cardiac events, stroke complications, dehydration, and dementia-related risks. Through AI-driven care management, Antara and Cloudphysician are setting a new standard for senior care in Indiablending technology, clinical expertise, and compassion to protect seniors during their most vulnerable phase. This collaboration shows how intelligent technology can make care more consistent, equitable, and scalable for India's growing elderly population."

Mandar Vaidya, CEO, Cloudphysician, said, "Technology is transforming senior careshifting from reactive treatment to proactive, protocolised care powered by real-time data, collaboration, and continuous oversight. With AI-enabled care, intensivists can monitor patients in real time, guide bedside teams, and ensure timely interventions that enhance safety and recovery. Our technology and services have already impacted over 1,70,000 critically ill patients across India. Our partnership with Antara extends this next-generation model of care to seniors, where proactiveness matters most, whether for recovery from stroke, cardiac conditions, cancer treatment, post-operative rehabilitation, or palliative support."

India's senior population is projected to reach ~350 million by 2050, underscoring the urgency of enhancing age friendly care infrastructure. The demand for specialised senior care far exceeds supply. This gap is particularly acute in transition carethe critical phase when seniors recovering from stroke, heart attack, surgery, or an acute illness require intensive monitoring and rehabilitation support after getting discharged from the hospital. AI-enabled transition care systems can help bridge this gap by providing timely, expert supervision to seniors during crucial recovery periods, ensuring India's growing senior demographic receives the care they deserve.

Robust data security and patient privacy

Cloudphysician's AI enabled technology is built on stringent data protection protocols. Cloudphysician is HIPAA and ISO27001 certified, ensuring international standards for healthcare data security including encryption, access controls, and regular audits. Additionally, the Cloudphysician system is in compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 with explicit patient consent obtained for all monitoring activities, giving patients the right to access, review, update, or erase their personal data.

To connect with Antara Care Homes, please contact: +919811441111.

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the $7-billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of business - Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun, comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. Its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150, with 340 apartments built in the first phase, is complete and ready for possession. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara has partnered with Max Estates to manage the senior living residences - dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360 - Delhi-NCR's first intergenerational.

Antara's Assisted Care Services include Care Homes, Memory Care Home, Care at Home and AGEasy. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With six facilities across Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Chennai, Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services, offered in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provide well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. AGEasy, an online and offline store, focuses on senior-specific products and solutions to manage chronic health conditions at home. Website: www.antaraseniorcare.com

Cloudphysician was founded by Dr. Dhruv Joshi and Dr. Dileep Raman, both pulmonary and critical care physicians trained at the Cleveland Clinic, with a powerful vision: to merge deep clinical expertise with groundbreaking AI technology to pioneer autonomous patient care.

We understand the daily challenges faced by healthcare providers and envision autonomous systems enhancing care deliveryempowering clinicians to focus on empathy, compassion, and human connectionwhile equipping them with real-time intelligence for proactive interventions, heightened patient safety, and superior clinical outcomes everywhere and for everyone.

At Cloudphysician, we use AI-driven video intelligence to transform inpatient care, targeting the most pressing hospital needs today: ensuring patient safety, addressing workforce shortages, and protecting revenue through better quality and compliance.

Our Smart-ICU technology platform, RADAR, integrates real-time computer vision and AI to optimize care delivery, and has already impacted over 170,000 critically ill patients across 250+ hospitals. A dedicated clinical team based in India oversees patient care, ensuring seamless integration of AI-driven insights with frontline medical expertise.

As hospitals worldwide move toward equipping inpatient rooms with video cameras as the new standard, Cloudphysician is at the forefront as the intelligence layer behind these devices. Website: www.cloudphysician.ai

