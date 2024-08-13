Antara Senior Care Expands with New Care Home in Noida, Strengthens its Portfolio in the NCR Region

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13: Antara Senior Care is pleased to announce the opening of its latest care home in Noida, adding to the two existing facilities in Gurgaon. This expansion underscores Antara's dedication to providing premium, specialised care for seniors across the National Capital Region (NCR).

India's senior care market is experiencing rapid expansion due to demographic changes. With the median age increasing from 29 to 38 and one in four individuals expected to be a senior by 2050, the need for specialized senior care is escalating. This growth is fuelled by rising life expectancy, evolving family structures, and urbanization, highlighting a significant gap between the current supply and the growing demand for senior care services. Antara's new care home at Noida responds to this rising demand.

In the present times, the need for assisted care facilities is undeniable. With more people settling away from their hometown, the number of seniors living alone has increased significantly. And with ageing and mobility issues, seniors need continuous assistance for daily living, health monitoring and intensive care that at times is not met at their home environment. Specialised facilities such as Antara Care Homes help in such situations. These specialised short- and long-term assisted-living facilities provide primary health care, emergency response services, medicine management, senior-friendly infrastructure along with compassionate caregivers for seniors, making their stay worthwhile. Care Homes also serve as a transition care facility which help patients out of surgery to recover much faster.

The new care home at Noida is a 48-bedded facility which adds to the increasing portfolio of care homes by Antara. Looking ahead, Antara is excited to announce the imminent opening of its new care home in Bangalore, further extending its high standards of senior care across India.

Incidentally, specialised care and dedicated caregivers are required for people with Dementia, too, and realising this need, Antara also operates its Memory Care Home in Gurgaon.

On the special occasion, Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services, said, "Opening our care home in Noida is a significant step in our mission to provide quality care for India's seniors. With the elderly population growing rapidly, it's crucial that we offer them the care and dignity they deserve. Our new facility in Noida, along with our planned expansion in Bangalore, are steps towards our commitment to setting new standards in senior care across India."

For more information and updates on our expansions, visit www.antaraseniorcare.com or contact us at contact@antaraseniorcare.com.

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of the reputed 40-year-old Max Group. It is an integrated eco-system for senior care, operating two main lines of businesses - Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services.

Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. In 2024, it will open its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150 with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase.

Antara's Assisted Care Services include 'Care Homes', 'Care at Home' and 'AGEasy by Antara'. This line of business caters to seniors above the age of 55, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With facilities across Gurgaon, Noida and Bengaluru, the Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services, offered in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provides well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. AGEasy by Antara is a holistic D2C product and devices platform that helps seniors manage common chronic conditions, along with expert-assisted advice.

Recently, Antara conducted a first-of-its-kind survey 'State of Seniors' to understand the elderly population better with a special focus on their aspirations, preferences, challenges and opinions on today's socio-cultural and economic issues. Conducted in North, South and West regions, it covered ~2,000 middle and upper-class elders aged 55 years and above.

