Anthropic CEO meets PM Modi to discuss India expansion; Bengaluru chosen for first office

New Delhi [India], October 11 : US-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic is setting up its first office in India, in Bengaluru, as part of its growing presence in the Indo-Pacific region. The announcement came after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the company's plans for expansion and India's role in the future of AI.

Sharing the update on X on Saturday, Amodei said, "Today I met with PM @narendramodi to discuss Anthropic's expansion to Indiawhere Claude Code use is up 5x since June. How India deploys AI across critical sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture for over a billion people will be essential in shaping the future of AI."

The meeting highlights India's growing importance as a hub for artificial intelligence development and innovation. The company's new Bengaluru office will be its second in the Indo-Pacific region after Tokyo.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, Karnataka's Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, Priyank Kharge, posted on X, "Anthropic, the US-based AI research company, has chosen Bengaluru for its first India office, its second in the Indo-Pacific region after Tokyo."

He said that the decision reflects Bengaluru's position as one of the world's most dynamic technology centers. "Global technology leaders continue to choose this city for its unmatched innovation environment and deep talent base," Kharge stated.

Highlighting the city's global standing, Kharge added, "Bengaluru is now a booming AI developer community, ranked #5 globally in AI and DeepTech ecosystems. With over 1 lakh AI professionals, Bengaluru boasts 50% of India's AI talent. Anthropic's arrival will further expand opportunities for local talent, R&D, and AI product development."

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company. According to company information it builds reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. On of its products is Claude, a next generation AI assistant.

The opening of Anthropic's Bengaluru office aligns with the government's focus on promoting artificial intelligence as a key enabler for growth across industries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor