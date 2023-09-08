Anticipation Mounts for the Spectacular “Sree Narayana Mission World Records Festival 2023”

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 8: The prestigious Sree Narayana Mission Senior Secondary School, established 55 years ago, stands as a beacon of academic excellence in Chennai. Renowned for its commitment to nurturing holistic individuals, the institution focuses on intellectual prowess, extracurricular activities, and co-curricular achievements. As the school proudly marks its 55th year of academic excellence, a remarkable event is on the horizon - the "Sree Narayana Mission World Records Festival 2023." Scheduled to transpire from September 28 to October 8, 2023 aiming to create 55 world records by team and individual which are proposed for certification by esteemed record-keeping bodies, including Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, India Records Academy, and Tamilan Book of Records.

Gokulam Gopalan, President, stated that as the festival approaches, students are gearing up for the Longest Yoga Relay and also the students will practice as many as yoga styles, it demonstrates not only their unity but also their flexibility, and showcase their commitment to physical and mental well-being, setting the stage for a captivating display of harmony and coordination through yoga. The festival will also resonate with the melodious echoes of ancient slokas during the "Longest Slokas Recitation Marathon." A meticulously selected and trained team of students, is expected to embody the school's dedication to preserving cultural heritage through recitation which will foster a sense of unity and spiritual energy among the students, he further added.

T.D.Rajan, Treasurer, detailed that the Imagination and creativity will take centre stage as young storytellers prepare for the "Longest Storytelling Relay." This collaborative event involves passing the imaginative torch from one participant to another, encouraging teamwork and the art of weaving tales together. Also, in a burst of vibrant colours and paper artistry is anticipated as students our students gear up for the making Origami Balls Simultaneously, this event promises to be a dazzling showcase of artistic expression. Added to that our Students' mental acuity will be put to the test for Solving Sudoku Simultaneously, this engaging event will not only highlight individual analytical skills but also showcase the power of collective determination, he further added.

Deepak Devarajan, Secretary, stated that the fusion of language and intellect will be celebrated as students are set to Solve Crosswords Simultaneously, this engaging activity will spotlight linguistic prowess and teamwork, turning crossword-solving into a testament of collaborative effort. Laughter and excitement are expected to fill the air as our students are set to Pop Balloons by Blowing them and also popping them with their foot , this light-hearted yet impressive event will see synchronized efforts creating a jubilant atmosphere and a memorable record-breaking feat, he further stated.

Vijayan Udayakumar, Vice President, detailed that the world of words and ideas will be explored through a collaborative endeavour as students will be involved in Writing Blog on a specific subject. This attempt will spotlight their creativity and teamwork, fostering a platform for shared expression and literary exploration. Also, in a display of martial arts prowess and teamwork, students are preparing for the longest karate relay and silambam relay. With a focus on discipline and physical fitness, this will showcase the participants' dedication to both physical and mental strength, he further added.

Praveen.P.C., T.G.Gopinathan, Dr K.R.Dhilsaha, the Committee Members, detailed that the Environmental consciousness takes the spotlight as students are geared up for the challenge of making "Wealth from Waste". Aligned with values of sustainability and resourcefulness, this event is set to inspire and highlight the participants' dedication to creating a greener future. In another event the students are prepared to take up the challenge of performing Jazz Dance and Hip Hop Dance, adding a touch of vibrancy, this event will showcase the young dancers' flair for movement and creativity in an electrifying performance, he further added.

Jayalakshmi, Principal, stated that, the picture puzzle-solving spectacle awaits our students to showcase a diverse range of abilities across various age groups, emphasizing both individual and collective problem-solving skills. A wave of creativity is set to sweep as students are set to create Handmade Greeting Cards, alongside the largest origami fishes mosaic and houses mosaic will also be created. This vibrant attempt will not only showcase the students' artistic talents but also emphasize the beauty of heartfelt gestures through the craft and handmade greeting cards, she further added.

As a supportive measure for the Fit India movement, our students will participate in the largest sports drill, by holding ribbons and tennikoit rings. Additionally, our students will take the squat and aerobics challenge with maximum participation. In order to unlock the hidden potentials of our students, they will collaborate to publish a book containing a maximum number of short stories and many students will come together as collaborative authors to publish a book.

The anticipation for the "Sree Narayana Mission World Records Festival 2023" is mounting as each event promises to be a testament to the school's commitment to holistic education, creativity, and unity. As participants gear up to challenge records and showcase their talents, the festival is on the verge of becoming a remarkable showcase of India's future generations, leaving an indelible mark on the world of achievement and excellence.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor