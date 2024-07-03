Anup Hanumanthe Gowda Launches Silver Screen Studios

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: Anup Hanumanthe Gowda, the visionary filmmaker and serial entrepreneur behind acclaimed ventures such as Destino Film City and Kalanivasthi Heritage Wedding Resort, proudly announces the launch of Silver Screen Studios. This new production house marks a significant milestone in Anup Hanumanthe Gowda's illustrious career, solidifying his commitment to innovation and excellence in the realm of filmmaking.

Anup Hanumanthe Gowda, recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including SIIMA Best Debutant Producer 2020, Best Film at BIFFES 2021, and Times Kannada Film ICON 2021, has consistently redefined industry standards with his dedication to quality filmmaking.

His ventures have yielded cinematic gems such as 'Shivaji Surathkal Parts 1 and 2' and the highly anticipated 'Operation Kombudikki', directed by the esteemed filmmaker S Mahendar. Silver Screen Studios is poised to uphold this legacy of excellence, promising captivating narratives and unforgettable visual experiences to audiences worldwide. Under Anup Hanumanthe Gowda's leadership, the studio aims to foster creativity, nurture talent, and establish itself as a powerhouse in the global film industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor