Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo’s melodic bond shines in Legacy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30: Recently, musical legend Anup Jalota and his protégé Sumeet Tappoo unveiled their highly anticipated music album ‘Legacy', with a glittering ceremony at the JW Marriott in Juhu. The event marked the culmination of four decades of a profound guru-shishya relationship that has transcended borders, genres and time.

The evening was graced by an illustrious gathering of celebrities and luminaries from the world of music and cinema, including Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Hinduja family, Anuradha Paudwal, Jaspinder Narula, Talat Aziz, Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale, Penaz Masani and A. Balasubramanian (MD, Aditya Birla Group), along with Ashok Khosla, Chandan Dass, Ghanshyam Vaswani, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Anveshi Jain, Vipin Aneja, Akriti Kakar, Meenal Jain, Sudeep Banerji, Ram Shankar, Kshitij Wagh, Priyanka Vaidya, Mayuresh Pai, Sraboni Chaudhuri, Narayan Agarwal and many others.

Legacy is a symphonic celebration of seven tracks spanning classical, devotional, spiritual, ghazal, Sufi and geet genres. It is a tribute to the enduring power of music and the sacred guru-shishya bond.

Speaking at the event, Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota reminisced about the origins of his relationship with Sumeet Tappoo. “I'll never forget my first trip to Fiji, where I met Sumeet's family. Young Sumeet, a toddler then, attended all my concerts, soaking in the music. I saw in him a spark, a connection that was unmistakable. Today, witnessing his growth as a world-class artist fills me with immense pride,” said Jalota.

Sumeet Tappoo, visibly moved, expressed his heartfelt gratitude. “Meeting Anupji was life-changing. The bond we share is not confined to this lifetime — it feels eternal. This album, ‘Legacy,' is a reflection of the guidance, love, and inspiration he has given me. This album is unique in many ways and I am sure it will enthrall music lovers the world over.”

The album's tracks exemplify the duo's unparalleled artistry. Highlights include “Chaturang,” a classical gem rooted in the Shyam Chaurasi Gharana, and “Prabhuji Tum Chandan Hum Paani,” a devotional track enhanced by a live symphony orchestra. The emotional ghazal “Raabta” and the vibrant Sufi track “Meherbaniyan” showcase the duo's range and harmony. Tracks like “Shaayad” and “Safar” bring contemporary energy, while “Hari,” a meditative offering for world peace, closes the music album on a spiritually uplifting note.

The unveiling ceremony was made even more poignant with the display of a nostalgic photograph from four decades ago, capturing a young Sumeet in the arms of his guru on a sunlit beach in Fiji — a moment that symbolized the start of their extraordinary journey.

‘Legacy' is more than an album — it is a timeless celebration of music, devotion and an unbreakable bond. As Anup Jalota and Sumeet Tappoo bring their opus to the world, they invite listeners to experience a symphony of emotions, a testament to the beauty of tradition and evolution in music.

