Anupam Kher to grace Global Excellence Awards 2022 as chief guest in Mumbai on May 8

The Internationally Acclaimed Actor worked in 520+ Bollywood Movies, The Motivational Speaker, The Teacher, The Author, The Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan Awardee, Very Popular Evergreen Bollywood Filmstar - Anupam Kher is set to grace The Most Prestigious Corporate Award Ceremony Global Excellence Awards 2022 on May 8 2022 in Mumbai.

- An initiative by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd to recognize & honour Companies, Businessmen, Entrepreneurs, and Solution Providers for their Creativity, Innovation, Quality and Outstanding Performance in their respective industries is all set for its 3rd Edition - to be held in Mumbai on May 8.

After the gigantic success of GEA 2018 in New Delhi with Chief Guest Raveena Tandon and GEA 2019 in Mumbai with Chief Guest Madhuri Dixit Nene, Brand Empower comes again with the World's Most Awaited & Most Prestigious Corporate Award GEA 2022 again in Mumbai. This time, in the 3rd edition, the Brand Empower Team is all set to welcome Celebrity Chief Guest, the very popular personality, the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Awardee, Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher on May 8, 2022, in Mumbai. The Chief Guest will honour the winners of the GEA 2022 with Award Trophy.

Rahul Ranjan Singh, Founder & CEO of Brand Empower Pvt Ltd. - the , which organises Global Excellence Awards every year, said, "It is a matter of great pride for us to invite such great personality of India as the Chief Guest of GEA Award Ceremony and I am sure that awardees will be highly inspired and motivated after receiving the award trophy from the hands of Anupam Sir. With acted in over 520 Films, he is one of the most popular Bollywood Filmstars. His achievements of charing the highest post in Central Board of Film Certification & National School of Drama, Film and Television Institute of India, moreover, The Padma Shri, 2004 and The Padma Bhushan, 2016 Award made him our top choice to invite him as Chief Guest at GEA 2022 Award Ceremony. The whole team of Brand Empower is highly excited and motivated to meet him."

A man continuously getting outstanding achievements will surely leave a mark on your business profile and encourage them to grow like him. As he is a man of perfection and contributed to the art and film industry with his talent for years, the Global Excellence Award finds this person to grace the award function.

The versatile filmstar is always seen active on social media and garnering huge attention from his fans for several years. Find the exclusive exposure to nominate the business with GEA will be hosting this year on the 8th of May under the excellent and attractive presence of Celeb Anupam Kher.

Further talking about Global Excellence Awards 2022, Founder of Brand Empower said that nominations are open till April 7, 2022 for businesses of all sizes, from all types of nature of businesses such as Manufacturing, Wholesale, Export, Services, Professionals and Practitioners. Our objective is to honour and recognise the Outstanding Performance and Excellence by the Entrepreneurs in their own respective industry and making the world a better place through their Quality & Innovative products and services. Winners will be selected and informed by April 15, 2022.

While talking about GEA 2022 Award Ceremony, Founder of Brand Empower, Rahul said that nominations are open till 7th April 2022 for businesses of all sizes, from all types of nature of businesses such as Manufacturing, Wholesale, Export, Services, Professionals and Practitioners. Our objective is to honour and recognise the hard work and dedication shown by the Entrepreneurs in their own respective field and making the world a better place through their innovative products and services. Those who believe they have added innovative ideas in their products, services or profession, should submit the nomination.

Process of Participation in GEA 2022:

- Nomination: Nomination to be submitted from the official website of Global Excellence Awards -

- Shortlisting: Selection Committee at Brand Empower will contact shortlisted nominees to submit Questionnaires, KYC & Proof of Business, Innovation, Quality.

- Selection: Selected nominees will be contacted to attend the GEA Award Ceremony.

- Award: 100 Awardees from all over India & Overseas will be finalised to attend The GEA 2022 Award event to receive the award.

- PR & Media Publicity: All the awardees of Global Excellence Awards get publicity through strong PR & Media Coverage supported by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd. - Leading Branding, Media, Research & PR Company in India.

- Digital Marketing Support: Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. - the leading & in India is The Digital Marketing Partner of Global Excellence Awards 2022, will be offering Web Development, Digital Marketing, & Social Media Marketing services to the winners of GEA 2022 at 50 per cent discounted price. This service is optional for the awardees.

Date and Venue

- GEA 2022 Award Ceremony will be held on 8th May 2022, Sunday.- Venue is Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai.- Entry is exclusively for the awardees & invitees with passes only.

For more information about GEA Award Ceremony, visit

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor