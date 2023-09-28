Anurag Sinha Glitters with his powerhouse performance at the Alternative Film Festival, Toronto (ALTFF) 2023 | Best Actor Award (Feature) for Shadow Assassins

NewsVoir

Toronto (Ontario) [Canada]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: Anurag Sinha was honoured by The Alternative Film Festival, Toronto (ALTFF) 2023 with the Best Actor Award (Feature) for ‘Shadow Assassins’.

Based on true events of Secret Killings in Assam, ‘Shadow Assassins’, directed by National Award winning Director Nilaanjan Reeta Datta and produced by Anil Goswami, Sidharth Mahajan and Finchbill Motion Pictures, brings forth the trepidation and despair of families that lost their loved ones during the period 1998-2001 in Assam, India.

Anurag Sinha made his acting debut with his prolific nuances in Mukta Arts’ crime thriller, ‘Black & White’, directed by Subhash Ghai. However, post his critically acclaimed debut by close quarters of the Indian Film Industry, Sinha was at a career standstill for more than a 5 year long period. Sinha shook the screen back with his stellar performance in Nikkhil Advani Series’, 'Prisoners Of War', produced by Emmay Entertainment. Lt. Siddhant Thakur, an Indian Army Lieutenant turned spy caught behind enemy lines and brainwashed, played by Sinha, a power packed performance delivered with clinical aplomb gathered enough love and accolades for his craft, that set him back strongly on his much persevered career path of acting.

Anurag Sinha is an alumni of The Film and Television Institute of India. He studied at The Scindia School, Gwalior and graduated from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. Sinha has pursued course study in ‘Exercising Leadership & Foundational Principles’ from HKS and ‘Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies’ from HBS, Harvard University.

In the film ‘Shadow Assassins’, Anurag Sinha suffuses 'Nirbhay Kalita' with ingenuity of humane vulnerability and dominates the screen with his scrupulous prowess. Sinha has earned modest predilections in India and the Indian diaspora worldwide. Most of his work predicates Indian national integration and cross border connections with communities having social and religious differences in ideologies.

Best Actor award (Feature) for ‘Shadow Assassins’ at ALTFF, Toronto 2023 comes as Anurag Sinha’s second recognition for India at International Film Festivals. Earlier this February, Anurag Sinha was also declared Best Actor(Male) at New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival 2023 for Shadow Assassins.

With this continued streak of recognition, it may not be a far cry for Sinha to exact his presence for ‘Shadow Assassins’ at the upcoming 70th National Film Awards.

Links:

Anurag Sinha

Shadow Assassins

Altff, Toronto 2023 Winners

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor