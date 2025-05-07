Anusaya Fresh, SanLucar and Iceman Join Hands to Bring the World's Finest Blueberries to Every Indian Home

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: In a landmark moment for India's fresh produce sector, Dinesh Shinde, CEO and Founder of Anusaya Fresh India Pvt. Ltd., proudly announces a prestigious collaboration with SanLucar- one of the globe's most trusted and celebrated names in fruit and vegetable distribution and Mr Iceman- a leading ice cube producer in the Northern part of Europe. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Anusaya Fresh's illustrious 75-year journey and promises to revolutionise the availability of premium-quality blueberries across the Indian subcontinent. The evening saw the presence of Shweta Khanduri, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Rituparna Sengupta, Pratik Jain, Rakesh Paul, Drumaira Shaikh, Sahar Quaze, Aric Diamani, Rhea Singha, Altamash Faraz, Maharishi Aazaad, Karan Bakshi & Many More.

This alliance is poised to usher in a new era for fruit lovers in India. With SanLucar and Iceman'd globally acclaimed produce and Anusaya Fresh's extensive distribution network, fresh, succulent, and responsibly cultivated blueberries will now be within reach of households across every corner of the nation from cosmopolitan metros to emerging towns.

Regarding the collaboration, Dinesh Shinde remarked, "This partnership is a harmonious confluence of legacy, quality, and vision. We are honoured to align with SanLucar and Mr Iceman, a brand that not only delivers excellence but also upholds values we deeply resonate with. Together, we aim to enrich the Indian palate with the world's best blueberries, ensuring both abundance and affordability"

Established as a humble, family-run venture, Anusaya Fresh has grown into a formidable force in the import and export of fresh fruits, frozen foods, vegetables, and exotic flowers. The company is synonymous with quality, consistency, and excellence, earning the trust of leading five-star properties, high-end supermarkets like Godrej Nature's Basket, Food stories and Hypercity, and retail giants including Big Bazaar and Reliance Fresh. As well as a quick commerce platform, Swiggy, Blinkit, and Zepto. With a reputation built on unwavering adherence to international standards and unmatched logistical prowess, Anusaya Fresh continues to lead from the front.

SanLucar, headquartered in Valencia, Spain, is an international powerhouse renowned for its commitment to delivering over 100 varieties of top-quality fruits and vegetables across more than 35 countries. Founded by visionary entrepreneur Stephan Rotzer in 1993, SanLucar has become a symbol of taste, sustainability, and ethical farming. With a workforce exceeding 4,000 employees and operations spanning Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, SanLucar embodies its core philosophy: "Taste in harmony with people and nature."

Iceman stands as the premier producer of ice cubes in Northern Europe, setting the standard for quality, sustainability, and celebration. Driven by the belief that even the simplest moments deserve to feel special, Iceman inspires people to savour life one perfect cube at a time. Crafted using 100% sustainable energy, every Mr. Iceman ice cube reflects a commitment not only to excellence but to the environment and the community. From elevating your weekend gatherings to enhancing everyday rituals, they transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, all while making a positive impact close to home.

This move reiterates Anusaya Fresh's unwavering commitment to delivering freshness, flavour, and health to Indian families while strengthening India's presence on the global fresh produce map. The collaboration also represents a shared vision one rooted in innovation, integrity, and the belief that the best of the world should be accessible to all.

Spokesperson from SanLucar says, "At SanLucar, we believe that true quality knows no borders. Our partnership with Anusaya Fresh marks an exciting step in bringing our passion for fresh, flavourful, and responsibly grown fruits to the vibrant Indian market. Together, we are not just delivering blueberries we are delivering joy, health, and a taste of nature's finest"

Spokesperson from Iceman says, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Anusaya Fresh in a partnership that champions quality and celebration. For us, ice is more than just frozen water it's the finishing touch to every great moment. And now, we're proud to be part of making every Indian blueberry experience perfectly chilled and unforgettable"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor