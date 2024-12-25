Anya Polytech and Fertilizers Limited Raised Rs. 12.74 Crore Via Anchor Investors Prior To IPO Launch

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25: Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited, manufacturer of HDPE & PP bags, Fertilizers, and Micronutrient Mixtures catering to agricultural needs, secured Rs12.74 crore through its anchor book process on December 24, 2024. This strategic capital infusion, achieved just ahead of the company's IPO launch. According to the exchange filing, 7 investors participated in the anchor book offering. These notable investors include:

1. Zeta Global Funds (OEIC) PCC Limited-Zeta Series B Fund PC

2. NAV Capital VCC - NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund

3. AARTH AIF

4. Nexus Equity Growth Fund - Nexus Equity Growth Fund SCH-1,

5. Shine Star Build Cap Pvt. Ltd.

6. Galaxy Noble Global Opportunities Fund PCC- LUNA

7. Next Orbit Growth Fund III

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited has allocated a total of91,00,000 Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at Rs 14. This calculated pricing highlights theinvestor confidence in the company's prospects and its position in the market.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

