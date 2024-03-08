Anyelp Groups: Pioneering the Fusion of Technology, Entertainment, and Visionary Recognition Initiatives

New Delhi (India), March 8: In the dynamic intersection of technology and entertainment, emerges the compelling narrative of Anyelp Groups. Established in 2017 by visionary leaders Mr. Mohammed Zakir Hussain and Pooja Shree S.M. in collaboration with Telcon Groups, this innovative enterprise has seamlessly integrated cutting-edge technologies—such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI)—into a multifaceted multimedia platform.

From its inception on November 1st, 2017, Anyelp Groups embarked on a journey dedicated to fostering a tech-powered environment, driven by a profound understanding of the expansive market. Originating in Bangalore, India, the founders envisioned a future where innovation and entertainment converge. The organization’s robotics-oriented programs spanned not only various Indian cities but also were well received overseas in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, establishing a foundation for a trailblazing organization.

Anyelp Groups’ Managing Director Mr Mohammed Zakir Hussain has an exceptional commitment and expertise in robotics earning them the prestigious Directorship of Sri Lanka and the Maldives. This recognition underscored their pioneering efforts in bringing technology education to diverse audiences, including Government students in Karnataka. Through meticulously crafted workshops and classes, Anyelp Groups played a pivotal role in shaping the future of innovation in the region.

Expanding their horizons into the entertainment sector, Anyelp Groups manifested enormous energy through the launch of high-profile events within a remarkably short period. Renowned personalities from the government and celebrities from various countries graced these events, solidifying Anyelp’s position as a significant player in the global entertainment landscape.

The culmination of their entertainment endeavors was Tournival (Tour – Tournament – Carnival), an unprecedented scale and grandeur event. Held at The Taj, Bengaluru, Attended By Honourable State Tourism Minister of Srilanka – Mrs. Diana Gamage, Honourable State Tourism Minister of Maldives Mr. Ibrahim Rasheed, Honourable Tourism Board Chairman of Srilanka Mr. Sugath Hewapathirana. Karnataka Flim Chamber President Mr. Bama Harish, Mr. Syed Mujahid (Nominated Corporator of Bangalore) Actress Priyanka Upendra, Actress Sindhu Lokanath, Actor Ajay Rao, Actor Harry, Actor Rakesh Adiga, Singer Channappa & Famous Singer – Yohani attended and performed at the launch event, along with the celebrities of Maldives. Tournival brought together luminaries from Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and India, transcending borders through cultural exchanges and star-studded performances.

Tournival’s friendly football match between celebrities from India and the Maldives played in Malé, Maldives captured the imagination of audiences globally. Celebrities like Model and Actress Urvashi Rautela who was the showstopper, Actor Aftab Shivdasani, Actor Sharman Joshi, Actor Rohit Roy, Actor Rahul Dev, Actor Riaz Khan, Actor Rakesh Adiga, Actor Dharma Keerthiraj, Actor and Model Thakur Anup Singh and many more who played against the famous Maldivian celebrities like Actor Upey, Actor Jaadullah, Actress Amira, and many more adding star power to an already dazzling event. The support from the Indian Embassy, sponsors, and various departments positioned Anyelp Groups at the forefront of global recognition for their excellence and extravagance.

Building on the success of Tournival, Anyelp Groups expanded internationally with the support of Mr. Ahmed Mahloof, Honourable Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment (Maldives) and Mr. Munu Mahawar High Commissioner of Indian High Commissioner at Maldives The ‘Musical Idol’ event took place in Hulhumalé, Maldives, featured Indian icons Singer Pawandeep Ranjan and Arunita Kanjilal. The grand performance drew a crowd of over 8000 fans, underlining Anyelp’s prowess in orchestrating large-scale, entertaining events on the global stage.

Our Past Initiatives:

Anyelp Groups had initiated itself to make significant inroads into the entertainment industry, hosting celebrity shows, sports leagues, and premieres of blockbuster movies. Their ownership of teams in the INDn Bowling League of 2021, Television Cricket League of 2022, and Television Premiere League 2023 underscored their diverse interests and substantial contributions to the entertainment panorama.

In 2022, Anyelp introduced the Dirt Bike League – DBL, an innovative concept that seized attention with its grand launch at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru. The event, graced by the presence of Actor Sri Murali and other celebrities, unfolded at the Sarajapur Track, attracting riders from six Indian states alongside Sandalwood celebrities.

Beyond events, Anyelp’s involvement extended to premieres of blockbuster movies, including hosting shows for the ’83’ Movie of Actor Ranveer Singh and the pre-release of ‘Jawan,’ in Chennai attended by Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Actor Vijay Sethupathi, Actress Priya Mani, Director Atley, Music Director Anirudh and the entire cast and crew. Anyelp Groups also ventured into film production, taking on the role of a producer in the Kannada film ‘1980.

Demonstrating a commitment to their roots, Anyelp introduced ‘The Pride of Karnataka, a recognition Award show executed on 30th October 2023, celebrating the hardworking individuals and businesses in Karnataka. This success became a stepping stone towards a grander vision—the Asia’s Business Forum (Asia's Icon Awards).

Asia’s Icon Awards, set to transpire in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 25th April 2024, marks a significant milestone in Anyelp Groups’ journey. This prestigious event, attended by global leaders, government delegates, and ministers from across the Asian continent and the world, represents a significant step towards acknowledging excellence on a global scale.

As Anyelp Groups continues to embody passion and dedication, their trajectory is characterized by an unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible. This blend of innovation, entertainment, and a profound appreciation for hardworking individuals and businesses has positioned Anyelp Groups as a dynamic force poised for unparalleled success.

In conclusion, Anyelp Groups’ journey is a testament to the transformative power of innovation, the allure of global entertainment, and the impact of visionary recognition initiatives. As we extend our best wishes for their continued success, it is evident that Anyelp Groups is not merely an organization; it is a beacon of inspiration in the realms of technology, entertainment, and global recognition.

