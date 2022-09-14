September 14: A saree can be considered a fabric of someone’s personality and choice. Giving one the confidence they want to imbibe. The saree can let a person become someone who everyone wants to love.

This unbiased entity loves, and treats, everyone equally. The beauty of wearing a saree far surpasses the material itself.

Mavuri believes that every saree contains an overflowing wealth of artistry and a perineal lineage of heritage. With its fluidity, the saree takes the shape of, and adds more life to, the being without considering the body’s gender!

Mavuri’s journey has six individuals from different walks of life bound by their love for the saree. The saree has always been looked upon as a rigid concept only for a certain category of people. But, delved deeper, one can see that it is the most fluid garment that can be interpreted in whichever way one would want to look at it. The saree is for the President. The saree is for our farmers. The saree is for doctors. The saree is for our police. The saree is for the Goddesses. The saree is for our mothers. But most importantly, Mavuri takes it a step further by assuring that the Saree is for everyone. It is not bounded by age, region, and, most of all, gender. Anyone can wear a saree!

The styling for this campaign was done by Preetam Jukalker, and Makeup & Hair was done by Sadhna Singh & Team. Akshaya Vaidhayanathan was the photographer for the shoot.

MODEL TALK

Kiran – a model, stylist, and dancer, is of the opinion that personal style should be very fluid to people. He believes that it’s very stereotypical, like most men are hesitant to wear a woman’s clothing, thinking about what others are going to think about them. Kiran is not that person and wears what he likes.

Pushpak Sen – a celebrity stylist PR who works in Hollywood, believes that he is the best version of himself and feels the finest when he is in a saree.

Rajashree Singha – from Assam associates the saree as a piece of heirloom and thinks that its beauty surpasses generations!

Shraddha Kutty (they/them) – a UI/UX designer, model, and actor, had always felt agitated at limiting the scope of a saree – especially in its draping. They made sure that they broke the saree out of all boxes and truly made it a non-binary fashion statement.

Varshita Thatavarthi: who is a model, identifies her comfortable best in the limitless fluidity of draping a saree.

Tarun (who identifies themselves as non-binary) – finds their best fit with sarees as it enables them to break out of all gender shackles. Sarees make them feel ‘homebound’.

MAVURI

For centuries, the textiles of India have been the cynosure of many around the world. The immense variety of weaves can speak volumes about the diversity of skill and craftsmanship one can find here.

Mavuri has a diverse range and the best weaves to choose from. Handwoven masterpieces, each having their own unique style of weaving, are sourced from across various regions of India. Covering the length and breadth of the country, the brand collaborates with respective local weaver communities, thereby further encouraging / boosting their livelihood.

Please visit: https://mavuris.com/

