Anytime Astro Bags the Prestigious International Business Award for Best Astrology App in India

New Delhi (India), July 22: Innovana Group, a trailblazing technology company, proudly announces that its revolutionary application, Anytime Astro, has been recognized with the prestigious International Business Award for the Best Astrology App in India 2023. This esteemed award has acknowledged Anytime Astro’s exceptional contribution to the field of Astrology, empowering millions of users across India with personalized astrological insights and guidance right at their fingertips.

Mr. Chandan Garg, the Chairman and MD of Innovana Group, expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, “We are thrilled and honored to receive this prestigious recognition. Anytime Astro was born out of our passion for Astrology and our belief in the transformative power of technology. This award reaffirms our commitment to empowering individuals with personalized astrological insights, ultimately making a positive impact on their lives.”

Anytime Astro – The Inception of Astrological Innovation

The founder’s passion for Astrology and proficiency in technology gave birth to the Anytime Astro App, as the team identified the demand for a user-friendly, accessible, and authentic Astrology portal in the market.

Driven by a vision to revolutionize the field of Astrology, Innovana Group assembled a team of expert Astrologers, technologists, and user experience specialists. Their combined passion and expertise culminated in innovating a cutting-edge Astrology app. The objective was clear: to bridge the gap between ancient Astrological wisdom and modern technology, making it accessible to anyone, anytime and anywhere.

Launched in 2021, the app quickly gained popularity and witnessed an overwhelming response from Astrology enthusiasts. Its user-friendly interface, accurate predictions, intuitive features, and 24*7 accessibility earned it a devoted user base but have also garnered industry-wide recognition, culminating in the recent International Business Award for Best Astrology App in India 2023.

Anytime Astro – The App that Aims to Bring Astrology to Your Fingertips

In the fast-paced digital era, Astrology has found a new dimension with the emergence of innovative mobile applications and platforms tapping into the untouched arena of Astrology. Standing at the forefront of this transformation is the Anytime Astro App, developed and managed by Innovana Group.

The Astrology market in India was valued at $12.8 billion in 2021 and was growing at a CAGR of 5.7%, which implied there was ample opportunity & demand for the product. Still, the ample number of Astrology apps in the market failed to maintain a success rate. The reason remains to be a poor user-friendly interface and accessibility. However, in the pool of Astrology Apps and Platforms in the market, Anytime Astro has proved itself by standing out with its exceptional features that boast a simple, quick, and hassle-free interface. Some of the most user-loved facets of the app include Real-Time Consultations, Free Expert LIVE Sessions, Free Janam Kundali, Free Vrat & Upvas Details, Tarot & Palm Reading, Muhurat Services, and so much more.

Looking Towards the Future

As Innovana Group celebrates this remarkable achievement, it remains dedicated to enhancing Anytime Astro’s offerings continually. The team plans to expand the app’s reach with a vision to empower users with its transformative astrological services.

