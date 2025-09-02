Anytime Fitness Partners with AIRTH to Launch India’s First Clean Air Gym Movement

New Delhi [India], September 2: Anytime Fitness, the world's largest and fastest-growing gym chain with over 5,500 clubs globally and 170+ operational across India, has joined hands with AIRTH, a deep-tech startup incubated at IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore, to launch the Clean Air Gym Movement. This landmark collaboration positions Anytime Fitness as the first fitness chain in India to transform gyms into Certified Clean Air Zones, ensuring that members breathe safe, purified air during their workouts.

The move highlights addressing a long-overlooked health concern: indoor air pollution. Tests conducted across gyms after installation have shown up to a 90% improvement in air quality, particularly in reducing harmful PM2.5 and above particles. This is especially significant in fitness environments, where members breathe deeper and push their lungs harder, making clean air a crucial part of safe and effective workouts. Through the partnership, Anytime Fitness is reimagining wellness by focusing on the quality of every breath its members take.

Anytime Fitness' integration of AIRTH's patented Filtrix technology, which upgrades existing air-conditioning systems to also function as advanced air purifiers is a highlight of this partnership. This enhancement goes beyond conventional filtration by eliminating fine particulate matter (PM2.5), dust, allergens, and airborne pathogens, including bacteria and viruses. Strengthened by AIRTH's Antimicrobial Green Coating, the system helps neutralize microbes on contact. Through this step, Anytime Fitness clubs would now be able to deliver internationally benchmarked air quality standards, giving members a fitness environment where every workout is supported by cleaner, safer air.

The rollout has already begun across 85 Anytime Fitness clubs in Delhi NCR, making this one of the largest-scale indoor clean air implementations in India's fitness industry. Early results have shown members experiencing easier breathing, improved stamina, and faster recovery during workouts. Even after continuous exchange of indoor & outdoor air, Anytime Fitness’s gyms are experiencing low AQI levels with constant removal of airborne pollutants inside the gyms.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Vikas Jain, Managing Director, Anytime Fitness India, said, “Fitness has always been defined by strength, endurance, and recovery. But true wellness cannot exist without clean air. Through collaborating with AIRTH, we are taking a step that goes beyond innovation as it's also about trust and responsibility. We want our members to know that every breath they take inside our gyms is working for them, not against them. This is about both: cleaner gyms coupled with a healthier way of living.”

Adding to this, Ravi Kaushik, Founder and CEO of AIRTH, who was featured on Shark Tank India and widely praised for his innovation, shared, “People measure progress in reps and sets, but forget the invisible fuel behind it all i.e., the air. If we don't fix the quality of what we breathe, we are undoing the very benefits of fitness. This partnership with Anytime Fitness goes beyond gyms as it focuses on making clean air a basic standard wherever health is concerned.”

The collaboration sets a new benchmark for the fitness industry, uniting two powerful ideas: Movement and Breath. Anytime Fitness and AIRTH are working together to expand this initiative beyond Delhi NCR, with a vision to redefine the role of gyms from being places of strength alone to being complete spaces for holistic health.

About Anytime Fitness – Anytime Fitness India is a leading fitness franchise that offers 24/7 gym access to its members. With multiple locations across India, Anytime Fitness provides a convenient and accessible fitness solution for individuals of all fitness levels. Its state-of-the-art facilities, modern equipment, and expert trainers make it an ideal choice for achieving health and fitness goals. The brand's inclusive and supportive community fosters a motivating environment, encouraging members to lead healthier and active lifestyles.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor